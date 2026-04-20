Register To Win: Sombr

Sponsored By: AEG Presents

Charlotte…this one’s for the feels and the vibes.

KISS 95.1 is hooking you up with tickets to see SOMBR live on the You Are The Reason Tour, taking over Spectrum Center on Tuesday, October 27th at 7:30 PM.

If you’ve had that one song on repeat…yeah, THIS is your moment to hear it live. Expect emotional vocals, chill energy, and a whole crowd singing their hearts out.

✨ Date night? Covered.

✨ Friends night out? Locked in.

✨ Main character moment? Absolutely.

Don’t miss your chance to be in the building for one of the most vibey shows of the year.

Enter below for your chance to win tickets!

Limit one entry per person per day.

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