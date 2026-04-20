Register To Win: Sombr

Sponsored By: AEG Presents
Charlotte…this one’s for the feels and the vibes.
KISS 95.1 is hooking you up with tickets to see SOMBR live on the You Are The Reason Tour, taking over Spectrum Center on Tuesday, October 27th at 7:30 PM.
If you’ve had that one song on repeat…yeah, THIS is your moment to hear it live. Expect emotional vocals, chill energy, and a whole crowd singing their hearts out.
✨ Date night? Covered.
✨ Friends night out? Locked in.
✨ Main character moment? Absolutely.
Don’t miss your chance to be in the building for one of the most vibey shows of the year.
Enter below for your chance to win tickets!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “SOMBR – You Are The Reason Tour” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on April 20, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on April 25, 2026 by visiting KISS951.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around April 28, 2026, and upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see SOMBR at Spectrum Center on October 27, 2026, valued at approximately $200. Prize provided courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.