Coachella Boost Sends Bieber and Carpenter Back to Top 10 on Billboard
The Coachella stage does more than light up the desert. It can send artists racing back up the charts almost overnight. That is exactly what happened for Justin Bieber and…
The Coachella stage does more than light up the desert. It can send artists racing back up the charts almost overnight.
That is exactly what happened for Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, whose recent performances gave their albums a big second wind.
Coachella Boost for Bieber and Carpenter
According to Billboard, Bieber’s SWAG vaults from No. 55 to No. 7 with 43,000 equivalent album units, driven largely by streaming gains after he headlined the second night of Coachella’s first weekend last Saturday (April 11).
Carpenter's Man's Best Friend also returns to the top 10, rising from No. 18 to No. 10 with 40,000 units after her headlining performance last Friday (April 10), with streaming activity accounting for most of the increase.
A New No. 1 Takes the Spotlight
Elsewhere, Ella Langley earns her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as Dandelion debuts atop the chart with 169,000 equivalent album units. The release, featuring the hit “Choosin’ Texas,” marks the largest week for a country album by a woman in two years and the biggest week for any woman in 2026.
Familiar Names Hold Strong
Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem holds at No. 2 with 83,000 units, while BTS' ARIRANG falls from No. 1 to No. 3 in its fourth week with 78,000 units after a three-week run at the top.
Don Toliver's OCTANE remains at No. 4 with 48,000 units, and Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving stays at No. 5 with nearly 48,000 units. Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos rises from No. 7 to No. 6 with 44,000 units.
Luke Combs' The Way I Am drops from No. 6 to No. 8 with 42,000 units, while Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time climbs from No. 9 to No. 8 with 40,000 units.
Surprise Guests Steal the Show
Bieber kept fans guessing during his second Coachella set (April 18), bringing out Billie Eilish to dedicate “One Less Lonely Girl” to her. His set also included surprise appearances from Sexyy Red for “Sweet Spot,” Big Sean for “As Long as You Love Me” and “No Pressure,” and SZA for “Snooze.”
Meanwhile, Carpenter’s second Coachella set featured appearances from Geena Davis, Terry Crews, and Madonna, who performed “Vogue,” an unreleased song seemingly called “Bring Your Love,” and “Like a Prayer.”