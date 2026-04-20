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Coachella Boost Sends Bieber and Carpenter Back to Top 10 on Billboard

The Coachella stage does more than light up the desert. It can send artists racing back up the charts almost overnight. That is exactly what happened for Justin Bieber and…

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada//Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Rich Fury/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Coachella stage does more than light up the desert. It can send artists racing back up the charts almost overnight.

That is exactly what happened for Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, whose recent performances gave their albums a big second wind.

Coachella Boost for Bieber and Carpenter

According to Billboard, Bieber’s SWAG vaults from No. 55 to No. 7 with 43,000 equivalent album units, driven largely by streaming gains after he headlined the second night of Coachella’s first weekend last Saturday (April 11).

Carpenter's Man's Best Friend also returns to the top 10, rising from No. 18 to No. 10 with 40,000 units after her headlining performance last Friday (April 10), with streaming activity accounting for most of the increase.

A New No. 1 Takes the Spotlight

Elsewhere, Ella Langley earns her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as Dandelion debuts atop the chart with 169,000 equivalent album units. The release, featuring the hit “Choosin’ Texas,” marks the largest week for a country album by a woman in two years and the biggest week for any woman in 2026.

Familiar Names Hold Strong

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem holds at No. 2 with 83,000 units, while BTS' ARIRANG falls from No. 1 to No. 3 in its fourth week with 78,000 units after a three-week run at the top.

Don Toliver's OCTANE remains at No. 4 with 48,000 units, and Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving stays at No. 5 with nearly 48,000 units. Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos rises from No. 7 to No. 6 with 44,000 units.

Luke Combs' The Way I Am drops from No. 6 to No. 8 with 42,000 units, while Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time climbs from No. 9 to No. 8 with 40,000 units.

Surprise Guests Steal the Show

Bieber kept fans guessing during his second Coachella set (April 18), bringing out Billie Eilish to dedicate “One Less Lonely Girl” to her. His set also included surprise appearances from Sexyy Red for “Sweet Spot,” Big Sean for “As Long as You Love Me” and “No Pressure,” and SZA for “Snooze.”

Meanwhile, Carpenter’s second Coachella set featured appearances from Geena Davis, Terry Crews, and Madonna, who performed “Vogue,” an unreleased song seemingly called “Bring Your Love,” and “Like a Prayer.”

CoachellaJustin BieberSabrina Carpenter
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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