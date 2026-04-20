Billie Eilish “Can’t Stop Crying” After Justin Bieber’s Serenade at Coachella

Billie Eilish had the time of her life and made her childhood dreams come true at Coachella. During Bieber's second headlining weekend, Eilish was brought on stage in a moment of awe.

The "Bad Guy" singer has, over the years, deemed herself a true Belieber. Over the years, she has told her stories about growing up and being in love with Bieber. There have been viral videos showing Eilish talking about her love for Bieber. Now, all of those dreams came true in one night.

On Saturday, April 18, Bieber brought Eilish on stage midway through his 2009 hit "One Less Lonely Girl." While on stage, Eilish collapsed in pure shock as Bieber held her and finished singing to her.

The videos of the performance immediately went viral, and fans cheered on the moment. Another fan of the moment was Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, who led Eilish to the stage for the moment. Eilish took to social media on Sunday to address the moment. She posted a photo of her red, teary eyes on her Instagram story, captioned, "can't stop crying."

Billie Eilish is a Belieber

Eilish has been a fan of Bieber since a child. Over the years, fans have heard her stories and interviews about only wanting to be famous to meet him. There are also photos and videos of Eilish's childhood room with Bieber posters on the wall. Now, years later, she gets the moment only childhood her could dream of.

Following the moment, Eilish's mom took to social media to share her thoughts on the moment. In a post of photos, her mom describes it as "one of the most touching moments ever."