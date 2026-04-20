Ariana Grande Uses Deeper Speaking Voice in ‘Focker-In-Law’ Trailer

Ariana Grande spoke in a lower pitch in the trailer for Focker-In-Law, which dropped yesterday. Fans went wild on social media.

The singer plays Olivia Jones in the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel, set to hit theaters in November. Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller also star. Her character is marrying into the Focker family, bringing fresh comedic possibilities to the beloved franchise.

One fan tweeted that they "genuinely gasped hearing her speak without the Glinda voice for the first time in 3 years." Another user wrote that "her normal speaking voice is so tea oh how I've missed her." A third person joked that the performer "put some bass" into her speech.

The 33-year-old has faced scrutiny over her speaking voice for years. Videos titled "Ariana Grande Voice Evolution" on YouTube have racked up over a million views. Critics have accused the singer of speaking in different pitches and accents throughout her career, creating a cottage industry of analysis and commentary.

The debate intensified after she began playing Glinda in the Wicked movies a few years ago. At that point, she started speaking in a higher-pitched voice. Interviews and videos showed this shift. Her post-Wicked speaking style has been compared to a transatlantic accent, which is a blend of English and American accents used by actors in Hollywood's golden age.

The GRAMMY winner addressed the criticism last year in a podcast interview, explaining that changing her vocal placement helps preserve her vocal cords for singing and speaking. She defended her choices with scientific reasoning.

"It's just something that's healthy for the voice," said Ariana Grande to Smartless. "It's just basically pitching your voice up a tiny bit. It's just a normal thing for vocalists. People are like, 'That's not her natural voice.' And I'm like, 'Well, it is actually, but it's just a little higher.' All of it is natural."