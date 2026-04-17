D4vd Reportedly Arrested in Teen’s Death Case as Investigation Continues

A months-long investigation into a teenager’s death has reached a critical point. According to PEOPLE, singer D4vd has been arrested as authorities continue working to determine what happened.

Officials say the case is still developing, and key decisions have not yet been made.

Arrest announced by the police

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the 21-year-old artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested on Thursday, April 16. Officials shared on X that he is "being held without bail."

“The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration," the LAPD added.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office also acknowledged the arrest.

"The case is expected to be presented to the Major Crimes Division, at which point prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charge," the D.A.'s office continues. "At this time, additional information is not available. We will share an update on Monday once a filing decision has been made."

Defense responds

Burke’s legal team strongly denies the accusations.

His attorneys, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter, say in a statement shared with PEOPLE, “Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

They add, "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

What investigators say

According to an LAPD source, as reported by the outlet, Burke was arrested in the Hollywood Hills on a probable cause warrant and has allegedly not been "cooperative in the investigation."

The arrest comes about two months after prosecutors said D4vd “may be involved in the death of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play." He had previously been identified as a suspect in November.

The discovery

According to multiple reports, the case began on Sept. 8, 2025, when police found 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez dead inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to Burke. The discovery came one day after her 15th birthday.

Officers responded after reports of a strong odor coming from the vehicle, which had been left in the Hollywood Hills for about a month, according to neighbors.

An LAPD captain said at the time that Rivas had likely been dead “for several weeks” before she was found. Her cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Key questions remain

Investigators have not confirmed how, or if, Burke and Rivas knew each other. Some online speculation has pointed to similar “Shhh” tattoos, but officials have not said there is any connection.

Authorities have also carried out search warrants at nearby properties and reviewed evidence collected during the investigation. At one point, a police source alleged the perpetrator "most likely had help dismembering and disposing of the body," though no formal charges have been filed.

What happens next

The case is now with prosecutors, who will decide whether there is enough evidence to file charges.