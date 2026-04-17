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Bad Bunny and Adidas Launch Stone Slide Pack Inspired by Puerto Rican Caves

Bad Bunny will drop a five-pack of Stone Slides with Adidas this summer. The slip-on footwear mimics the texture of Puerto Rico’s cave formations. Five colors will hit shelves: peach…

Briana Kelley
Bad Bunny performs during a Live show at Tipstar Dome Chiba on March 07, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan.
Tomohiro Ohsumi / Stringer via Getty Images

Bad Bunny will drop a five-pack of Stone Slides with Adidas this summer. The slip-on footwear mimics the texture of Puerto Rico's cave formations. Five colors will hit shelves: peach pink, blue, grey, cream, and brown.

The molded one-piece design includes drop-in soles with Benito's serrated Three Stripes signature — a distinct mark that sets these apart from standard Adidas releases. Each pair features layered ridges across the strap and a rough texture around the foam build, giving a stone-like appearance and creating an aesthetic that draws directly from the geological wonders beneath the island. The footbed carries "adidas para Bad Bunny" branding to mark the partnership.

Adidas first showcased the slides during The Archive exhibit in Puerto Rico in August 2025. Samples drew inspiration from the cave networks underneath the island.

The Puerto Rican superstar has worked with the German brand since 2021, starting with modified Forum styles. Benito has since worked on the Ballerina, SL72, Response CL, Campus, and Gazelle models. His BadBo 1.0 signature shoe has sold well since its launch.

The Stone Slide project moves from his mainline work toward seasonal wear built for warm weather. Initial colorways shown were sample editions, but the brand has confirmed plans to release all five colors to the public.

An all-black version has appeared that lacks the geological patterns found on other editions. This blacked-out pair seems to be an alpha-stage wear-test model used during development.

Bad Bunny is performing 30 shows in Puerto Rico through September 2026 as part of his residency on the island — an extended run that cements his connection to his homeland. Adidas made two styles of the Gazelle Indoor, exclusive to Puerto Rico, to mark the performances.

The Stone Slide Pack will release through adidas.com and select retailers during the summer of 2026. Pricing hasn't been announced. The shoes will be available in unisex sizing.

AdidasBad Bunny
Briana KelleyWriter
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