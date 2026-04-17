Aaron Carter’s Mother Launches GoFundMe for Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Aaron Carter’s mother is working to honor her late son with a lasting tribute.

On Tuesday, April 14, Jane Carter Schneck launched a GoFundMe to raise money for a Walk of Fame star for the late pop star who died in 2022 at the age of 34.

"The funds will cover the creation, installation, and long-term maintenance of the star," the GoFundMe page statement read. "We are coming together as fans, friends, and supporters to honor Aaron Carter’s legacy."

It continued, "Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign means just as much. Let’s come together to celebrate Aaron’s life, his music, and the lasting mark he left on so many hearts."

The statement concluded with thanking fans and patrons for their "love and support."

Cost and Deadline for the Star

To receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a celebrity must first be nominated. If selected, a fee of $85,000 must be paid. This is the goal of the GoFundMe campaign. As of publication, more than $800 has been raised.

Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, April 15, Schneck said she plans to submit the required paperwork by May 15, which is the deadline.

Aaron Carter’s Music Career

Aaron rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001) and Another Earthquake! (2002).

The youngest brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter released early hits like "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," "That's How I Beat Shaq" and his cover of The Strangeloves' "I Want Candy."

During his career, he opened on tour for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears before beginning his first solo tour in 2000.

In the years before his death, he shifted toward rap and released his fifth studio album LØVË in 2018.

Acting and Stage Appearances

Aaron also had an acting career, appearing as himself in shows such as Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He also had roles in 7th Heaven and the films Fat Albert (2004), Popstar (2005) and Supercross (2005).