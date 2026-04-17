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Aaron Carter’s Mother Launches GoFundMe for Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Aaron Carter’s mother is working to honor her late son with a lasting tribute. On Tuesday, April 14, Jane Carter Schneck launched a GoFundMe to raise money for a Walk…

Kayla Morgan
Jane Carter and Aaron Carter attend WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The "Marriage Boot Camp" Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for WE tv

Aaron Carter’s mother is working to honor her late son with a lasting tribute.

On Tuesday, April 14, Jane Carter Schneck launched a GoFundMe to raise money for a Walk of Fame star for the late pop star who died in 2022 at the age of 34.

"The funds will cover the creation, installation, and long-term maintenance of the star," the GoFundMe page statement read. "We are coming together as fans, friends, and supporters to honor Aaron Carter’s legacy."

It continued, "Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer. If you’re unable to give, sharing this campaign means just as much. Let’s come together to celebrate Aaron’s life, his music, and the lasting mark he left on so many hearts."

The statement concluded with thanking fans and patrons for their "love and support."

Cost and Deadline for the Star

To receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a celebrity must first be nominated. If selected, a fee of $85,000 must be paid. This is the goal of the GoFundMe campaign. As of publication, more than $800 has been raised.

Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, April 15, Schneck said she plans to submit the required paperwork by May 15, which is the deadline.

Aaron Carter’s Music Career

Aaron rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001) and Another Earthquake! (2002).

The youngest brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter released early hits like "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," "That's How I Beat Shaq" and his cover of The Strangeloves' "I Want Candy."

During his career, he opened on tour for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears before beginning his first solo tour in 2000.

In the years before his death, he shifted toward rap and released his fifth studio album LØVË in 2018.

Acting and Stage Appearances

Aaron also had an acting career, appearing as himself in shows such as Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. He also had roles in 7th Heaven and the films Fat Albert (2004), Popstar (2005) and Supercross (2005).

In 2001, he made his Broadway debut as JoJo in Seussical the Musical and later appeared in a 2011 Off-Broadway production of The Fantasticks.

Aaron CarterHollywood Walk of Fame
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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