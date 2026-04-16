Returning to the Dance Floor: Madonna Announces ‘Confessions II’

If the dance floor could talk, it would probably say, “She’s back.” Madonna is stepping into the spotlight again, ready to turn up the music and the energy.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Queen of Pop officially announced her upcoming Confessions II album. The project is a follow-up to her 2005 hit Confessions on a Dance Floor and brings her back together with original producer Stuart Price.

A Familiar Look with a New Twist

Madonna also revealed the album cover. It shows her sitting on top of a large speaker, striking a pose similar to the original album art, but this time with a veil covering her face.

She gave fans a hint of what the album means by sharing lyrics from a new song called "One Step Away."

"People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong. The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language," she shared.

Dancing as Something Deeper

In a press release, as reported by PEOPLE, Madonna explained the idea behind the album with what she called a manifesto created with Stuart Price.

"We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices," she began.

She continued to describe the dance floor as more than just a place to have fun.

"After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect—with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It's about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people," continued the statement. "Sound, light, and vibration reshape our perceptions. Pulling us into a trance-like state. The repetition of the bass, we don’t just hear it but we feel it. Altering our consciousness and dissolving ego and time."

Confessions II is set to release on July 3 through Warner Records.

A teaser dropped on April 15, showing Madonna speaking over a dance beat.

"Thanks for coming. Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows, create a new persona, a different identity. I can be whoever I want to be," she said in the clip. "Honestly, I wish I could be like other people and just not care. But out here, on the dance floor, I feel so free.”

Looking Back at a Classic

The original Confessions on a Dance Floor, released in 2005, was Madonna’s 10th album and reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It won a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album and included hits like "Hung Up" and "Sorry."

She supported the album with the 2006 Confessions Tour, which earned over $194 million.