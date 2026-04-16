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Returning to the Dance Floor: Madonna Announces ‘Confessions II’

If the dance floor could talk, it would probably say, “She’s back.” Madonna is stepping into the spotlight again, ready to turn up the music and the energy. On Wednesday,…

Kayla Morgan
Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

If the dance floor could talk, it would probably say, “She’s back.” Madonna is stepping into the spotlight again, ready to turn up the music and the energy.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Queen of Pop officially announced her upcoming Confessions II album. The project is a follow-up to her 2005 hit Confessions on a Dance Floor and brings her back together with original producer Stuart Price.

A Familiar Look with a New Twist

Madonna also revealed the album cover. It shows her sitting on top of a large speaker, striking a pose similar to the original album art, but this time with a veil covering her face.

She gave fans a hint of what the album means by sharing lyrics from a new song called "One Step Away."

"People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong. The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language," she shared.

Dancing as Something Deeper

In a press release, as reported by PEOPLE, Madonna explained the idea behind the album with what she called a manifesto created with Stuart Price.

"We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices," she began.

She continued to describe the dance floor as more than just a place to have fun.

"After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect—with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It's about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people," continued the statement. "Sound, light, and vibration reshape our perceptions. Pulling us into a trance-like state. The repetition of the bass, we don’t just hear it but we feel it. Altering our consciousness and dissolving ego and time."

Release Date and First Teaser

Confessions II is set to release on July 3 through Warner Records.

A teaser dropped on April 15, showing Madonna speaking over a dance beat.

"Thanks for coming. Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows, create a new persona, a different identity. I can be whoever I want to be," she said in the clip. "Honestly, I wish I could be like other people and just not care. But out here, on the dance floor, I feel so free.”

Looking Back at a Classic

The original Confessions on a Dance Floor, released in 2005, was Madonna’s 10th album and reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It won a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album and included hits like "Hung Up" and "Sorry."

She supported the album with the 2006 Confessions Tour, which earned over $194 million.

Her most recent original studio album before this was 2019’s Madame X.

Madonna
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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