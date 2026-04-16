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Bieber Coachella Merchandise Resells for Triple Original Price on eBay

Justin Bieber gear from Coachella is fetching three times what it cost after his headlining show last weekend. Tank tops that went for $90 at the festival now sell for…

Briana Kelley
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Justin Bieber gear from Coachella is fetching three times what it cost after his headlining show last weekend. Tank tops that went for $90 at the festival now sell for over $200. Hoodies priced at $140? They're getting snapped up for $400.

Even the tiniest things got marked up. Plastic Skylark bags sold for $5 at the festival. On resale sites, they're pulling in $50 to $100.

Fans stood in line for hours trying to buy shirts and hats at the festival, TMZ reported. Plenty reached the front only to discover most items had vanished from the shelves.

The singer grabbed the headlining slot on Night 2 of the first weekend, which kicked off Friday, April 10, in Indio, California. His set leaned on older tracks, with Bieber parked behind a laptop for much of the performance while singing along to YouTube clips of hits like "Baby" and "Never Say Never."

He pulled out guests including The Kid Laroi, Tems, Wizkid, and Dijon. The show was his biggest live appearance in four years.

Clips spread across social media showing the artist running through songs such as "Sorry," "Boyfriend," and "One Less Lonely Girl." That stoked hopes his set might span more of his catalog, not just tracks tied to Swag, his seventh album released in 2025.

Ticket demand exploded, too. Passes for the first weekend shot up to nearly $4,000 on resale sites, climbing from an original price of $649 in September.

The festival lineup includes other acts such as DJ David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Adam Beyer, Taemin, and PinkPantheress. Saturday sets also feature David Byrne, cofounder of Talking Heads, Nine Inch Noize, Addison Rae, and The Strokes, led by Julian Casablancas.

Karol G will close Sunday with a set expected to draw from her most recent project, Tropicoqueta. She first performed at the festival in 2022 with a show that paid tribute to Selena, Celia Cruz, and Daddy Yankee. BIGBANG will also perform on Sunday, marking the group's first appearance at the event as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The second weekend is set to repeat the same schedule this Saturday. Bieber will headline Day 2 of that weekend as well.

CoachellaJustin Bieber
Briana KelleyWriter
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