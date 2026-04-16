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Ariana Grande Joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in ‘Focker In-Law’ Trailer

CinemaCon got a big dose of comedy nostalgia when Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro showed up together to debut the first trailer for the new “Meet the Parents” sequel,…

Kayla Morgan
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. // Ben Stiller attends HBO's "Born To Bowl" New York Screening at Lucky Strike on March 09, 2026 in New York City//Robert De Niro attends the 2025 opening Dinner during of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France
Photo by Monica Schipper/ Cindy Ord/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

CinemaCon got a big dose of comedy nostalgia when Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro showed up together to debut the first trailer for the new “Meet the Parents” sequel, Focker In-Law.

A Comedy Reunion on Stage

Universal Pictures used the event to highlight the upcoming sequel ahead of its Nov. 27 theatrical release. Returning cast members include Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo, while new faces like Ariana Grande and Beanie Feldstein join the story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stiller came out first and joked that the franchise team planned a “fully intentional 15-year break between movies three and four.” He also pointed out that he is now roughly the same age De Niro was in the 2000 film and added, “I guess you could say I’m the new De Niro of the franchise.”

That comment brought De Niro to the stage, where he fired back, “Don’t say that. It’s very disrespectful.” He added, “You made a very unflattering comparison that forced me to defend my honor.”

Inside the New Trailer

The trailer then gave fans a mix of old and new chaos. It opens with De Niro giving Ariana Grande a lie detector test, a clear callback to the original film’s tense family dynamics.

At one point, Stiller’s character worries about his son’s relationship and asks, “Do you think I hold Henry emotionally hostage?” Later, Grande’s character surprises the family by saying, “People underestimate me, but actually I was an FBI hostage negotiator.”

Stiller’s character also reacts to his son’s big decision, asking, “Are you sure she’s the one?”

The footage continues with the family wearing matching pink shirts on a bike ride, which ends with Grande taking a rough spill, adding slapstick humor to the mix.

New Cast Energy and Franchise Legacy

De Niro also highlighted Grande’s success, telling Stiller, “She got an Oscar nomination,” followed by, “How many of those do you have?” He then joked, “I didn’t write this.”

The new film is directed by John Hamburg, who helped shape the original Meet the Parents and its sequels. The story follows Skyler Gisondo’s character, the son of Stiller and Polo’s roles, as he gets engaged to someone who may not be what his family expects.

The original film launched in 2000 and became a major hit, earning more than $330 million worldwide. Its 2004 sequel Meet the Fockers did even bigger business with $522 million globally, while 2010’s Little Fockers continued the franchise.

CinemaCon, the annual gathering for movie studios and theater owners, runs this year from April 13 to April 16 under Cinema United.

Ariana GrandeBen StillerRobert De Niro
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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