Ariana Grande Joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in ‘Focker In-Law’ Trailer

CinemaCon got a big dose of comedy nostalgia when Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro showed up together to debut the first trailer for the new “Meet the Parents” sequel, Focker In-Law.

A Comedy Reunion on Stage

Universal Pictures used the event to highlight the upcoming sequel ahead of its Nov. 27 theatrical release. Returning cast members include Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo, while new faces like Ariana Grande and Beanie Feldstein join the story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stiller came out first and joked that the franchise team planned a “fully intentional 15-year break between movies three and four.” He also pointed out that he is now roughly the same age De Niro was in the 2000 film and added, “I guess you could say I’m the new De Niro of the franchise.”

That comment brought De Niro to the stage, where he fired back, “Don’t say that. It’s very disrespectful.” He added, “You made a very unflattering comparison that forced me to defend my honor.”

Inside the New Trailer

The trailer then gave fans a mix of old and new chaos. It opens with De Niro giving Ariana Grande a lie detector test, a clear callback to the original film’s tense family dynamics.

At one point, Stiller’s character worries about his son’s relationship and asks, “Do you think I hold Henry emotionally hostage?” Later, Grande’s character surprises the family by saying, “People underestimate me, but actually I was an FBI hostage negotiator.”

Stiller’s character also reacts to his son’s big decision, asking, “Are you sure she’s the one?”

The footage continues with the family wearing matching pink shirts on a bike ride, which ends with Grande taking a rough spill, adding slapstick humor to the mix.

New Cast Energy and Franchise Legacy

De Niro also highlighted Grande’s success, telling Stiller, “She got an Oscar nomination,” followed by, “How many of those do you have?” He then joked, “I didn’t write this.”

The new film is directed by John Hamburg, who helped shape the original Meet the Parents and its sequels. The story follows Skyler Gisondo’s character, the son of Stiller and Polo’s roles, as he gets engaged to someone who may not be what his family expects.

The original film launched in 2000 and became a major hit, earning more than $330 million worldwide. Its 2004 sequel Meet the Fockers did even bigger business with $522 million globally, while 2010’s Little Fockers continued the franchise.