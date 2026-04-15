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2026 AMAs Nominations Are Here and It’s a Star-Packed Race

The nominations for the 2026 American Music Awards dropped, and it’s already looking like a big night for Taylor Swift. On Tuesday, April 14, CBS and Dick Clark Productions revealed…

Kayla Morgan
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

The nominations for the 2026 American Music Awards dropped, and it’s already looking like a big night for Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday, April 14, CBS and Dick Clark Productions revealed the full list for the 52nd annual show. Swift leads with eight nominations, putting her in a strong position to make even more history. She already holds the record for most AMA wins ever with 40 awards. If she sweeps all her categories this year, she could match the single-year record set by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Right behind her are Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, and sombr, each with seven nominations.

A Mix of Superstars and New Voices

Big names are all over the list. Lady Gaga and Alex Warren picked up six nominations each, while artists like Ella Langley, Fuerza Regida, Leon Thomas, and Zara Larsson earned five.

There is also a strong group of first-time nominees. Olivia Dean, sombr, Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, KATSEYE, PinkPantheress, RAYE, Role Model, SIENNA SPIRO, and Tate McRae are all entering the AMAs race for the first time.

When and Where to Watch

The ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25, on CBS and Paramount+.

Key Categories to Watch

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
BTS
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Alex Warren
Ella Langley
KATSEYE
Leon Thomas
Olivia Dean
sombr

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
111xpantia — Fuerza Regida
Mayhem — Lady Gaga
I'm The Problem — Morgan Wallen
The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
MUSIC — Playboi Carti
Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
So Close To What — Tate McRae
The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"Ordinary" — Alex Warren
"Choosin' Texas" — Ella Langley
"Golden" — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
"Folded" — Kehlani
"MUTT" — Leon Thomas
"I'm The Problem" — Morgan Wallen
"Man I Need" — Olivia Dean
"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter
"back to friends" — sombr
"The Fate of Ophelia" — Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the Year

"All The Way" — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman
"Gone Gone Gone" — David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones And I
"What I Want" — Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae
"Stateside" — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson
"Amen" — Jelly Roll and Shaboozey

Tour of the Year

Cowboy Carter Tour — Beyoncé
Grand National Tour — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
The Mayhem Ball — Lady Gaga
Oasis Live '25 Tour — Oasis
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour — Shakira

Take a look at the complete list of nominations here.

This year’s AMAs lineup blends global superstars with rising talent, which makes the competition feel wide open. Whether longtime favorites like Taylor Swift dominate or new artists break through, fans will have a lot to watch when the show airs in May.

American Music AwardsTaylor Swift
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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