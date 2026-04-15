2026 AMAs Nominations Are Here and It’s a Star-Packed Race
The nominations for the 2026 American Music Awards dropped, and it’s already looking like a big night for Taylor Swift. On Tuesday, April 14, CBS and Dick Clark Productions revealed…
The nominations for the 2026 American Music Awards dropped, and it’s already looking like a big night for Taylor Swift.
On Tuesday, April 14, CBS and Dick Clark Productions revealed the full list for the 52nd annual show. Swift leads with eight nominations, putting her in a strong position to make even more history. She already holds the record for most AMA wins ever with 40 awards. If she sweeps all her categories this year, she could match the single-year record set by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.
Right behind her are Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, and sombr, each with seven nominations.
A Mix of Superstars and New Voices
Big names are all over the list. Lady Gaga and Alex Warren picked up six nominations each, while artists like Ella Langley, Fuerza Regida, Leon Thomas, and Zara Larsson earned five.
There is also a strong group of first-time nominees. Olivia Dean, sombr, Alex Warren, BigXthaPlug, KATSEYE, PinkPantheress, RAYE, Role Model, SIENNA SPIRO, and Tate McRae are all entering the AMAs race for the first time.
When and Where to Watch
The ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25, on CBS and Paramount+.
Key Categories to Watch
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Bruno Mars
BTS
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
KATSEYE
Leon Thomas
Olivia Dean
sombr
Album of the Year
AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
111xpantia — Fuerza Regida
Mayhem — Lady Gaga
I'm The Problem — Morgan Wallen
The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
MUSIC — Playboi Carti
Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
So Close To What — Tate McRae
The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
"Ordinary" — Alex Warren
"Choosin' Texas" — Ella Langley
"Golden" — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
"Folded" — Kehlani
"MUTT" — Leon Thomas
"I'm The Problem" — Morgan Wallen
"Man I Need" — Olivia Dean
"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter
"back to friends" — sombr
"The Fate of Ophelia" — Taylor Swift
Collaboration of the Year
"All The Way" — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman
"Gone Gone Gone" — David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones And I
"What I Want" — Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae
"Stateside" — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson
"Amen" — Jelly Roll and Shaboozey
Tour of the Year
Cowboy Carter Tour — Beyoncé
Grand National Tour — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
The Mayhem Ball — Lady Gaga
Oasis Live '25 Tour — Oasis
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour — Shakira
Take a look at the complete list of nominations here.
This year’s AMAs lineup blends global superstars with rising talent, which makes the competition feel wide open. Whether longtime favorites like Taylor Swift dominate or new artists break through, fans will have a lot to watch when the show airs in May.