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Selena Gomez Reacts to Demi’s Powerful First Show

Concerts can be exciting, loud, and unforgettable. But sometimes, they are also deeply emotional. That is exactly what happened when Selena Gomez showed up to support her longtime friend Demi…

Kayla Morgan
Singer/actresses Demi Lovato (L) and Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 7, 2011 in Universal City, California
Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Concerts can be exciting, loud, and unforgettable. But sometimes, they are also deeply emotional. That is exactly what happened when Selena Gomez showed up to support her longtime friend Demi Lovato.

Gomez attended the opening night of Lovato's It's Not That Deep Tour at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. And she did not just watch quietly from the crowd. She shared her excitement and emotions with fans online.

Selena Could Not Hold Back

Gomez posted several Instagram Stories from the show, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the night. One post showed a black-and-white image of Lovato onstage while getting her lipstick touched up.

"I am in tears," Gomez wrote. "@ddlovato - this was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away."

It was clear she was proud and impressed.

She also shared a photo of the two hugging backstage, adding a red heart. Other posts included Lovato’s name glowing across the arena and a video of Gomez dancing along with the crowd.

A Disney Reunion on Stage

Gomez was not the only familiar face in the audience. Lovato’s Camp Rock costar Joe Jonas joined her onstage as a surprise guest.

For fans who grew up watching them, it was a fun and nostalgic moment.

Demi Is Loving This New Chapter

Lovato has been open about how excited she is to be back on tour. While promoting her cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food, she talked about what this moment means to her.

“It's really amazing to be in this era right now,” Lovato told influencer Eli Rallo at 92NY in New York City on March 17.

She explained that her latest album reflects how she feels today.

“It's very celebratory, very fun,” Lovato continued. “I mean, that was really what the essence of the album was, was a reflection of where I'm at in my life today, which is I'm happier than ever, and I wanted my music to reflect that.”

Excited, Nervous, and Ready

Even with all the excitement, Lovato admitted she feels a mix of emotions about touring again.

“I'm very, very, very excited and a little overwhelmed, a little nervous, but I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see everybody on the road,” the singer said.

She also shared what fans can expect from the shows.

“I can't wait to play music from It's Not That Deep, but also songs that you are all already familiar with," Lovato said.

Between emotional moments, strong vocals, and longtime friendships, the tour is already off to a powerful start.

Demi LovatoSelena Gomez
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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