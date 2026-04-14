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Megan Thee Stallion Launches New Hot Girl Summer Collection

Suns out, buns out! The ‘Hot Girl Coach’ Megan Thee Stallion just unveiled her newest Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection. This time, the collection includes pieces for women, men, and…

Randi Moultrie

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Megan Thee Stallion walks the runway at Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion during Paraiso Miami Swim Week at The Paraiso Tent on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hot Girl Summer)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hot Girl Summer)

Suns out, buns out! The 'Hot Girl Coach' Megan Thee Stallion just unveiled her newest Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection. This time, the collection includes pieces for women, men, and even your furry friends.

The Houston rapper designed her newest collection to reach a broader audience than her first. The pieces include one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, coverups, swimming shorts, and onesies for your pets. The collection is now available for purchase only in-store at Walmart, Walmart.com, or MeganTheeStallion.com.

“I really wanted to expand my reach with this year’s collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe,” said Megan in a statement shared with Complex. “Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone to kick off the summer in style. It’s going to be so much fun seeing the Hotties and their pets wearing their matching looks.”

The 20-piece collection offers customers a chance to give 'hot girl energy' at an affordable price. The collection is priced between $18 and $32.

The "Hoy Boy Summer" pieces offer a mix of swimming trunks and tank tops for the men who want comfort and style. The rapper mixes in her love for colors and prints throughout the men's collection for the guys who are not afraid to stand out.

Megan says that her goal is to expand her reach and bring everyone, including your pets, to the Hot Girl Universe. The inclusivity goes far beyond men and pets, but also offers a wide range of sizes to fit various body types.

View the entire collection online now.

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ClothingMegan Thee Stallion
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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