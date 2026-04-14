Jack Harlow’s Oversized Hat Draws More Attention Than New Music Video

Jack Harlow dropped a music video for "Say Hello" on Friday. An oversized olive utility cap he wore became the star. The hat stole the show, sparking waves of social media chatter and memes that drowned out discussion of the actual song.

The video depicts the artist strolling down a crowded New York City street while performing the track. Reactions flooded social media within hours.

"I have NEVER seen a hat like this in all my natural life," wrote comedian KevOnStage on X.

One X user wrote the performer, "jumped straight into his neo-soul Jill Scott era this is way too deep in that Black cosplay lane. Labels really be shelving actually talented Black artists but approving this?? I'm irritated."

This video arrives as Harlow continues to face backlash from comments he made about his album Monica back in March. During a conversation with The New York Times," he claimed he "got Blacker" and that he "loves Black music." Critics slammed him for appropriation and "blackfishing," with some drawing parallels to "modern blackface."

"I knew that there were multiple things appealing about this route, but I also came to the decision, I'm proud to say, off of what feels good in my ear," Harlow said on the interview. "I love R&B music. I love the sound of soft, intimate, melodic music. I want to be understood. I want to write melodies that invite people to sing along."

Monica arrived on March 13. It debuted at number 40 on the Billboard 200 with 19.2K first-week sales, marking his worst-performing project.

Social media users drew comparisons between the headwear and looks worn by Common in the 2000s. One person called it a "woke chef hat." Another wrote, "He saw Common in 2000 and said...MORE fabric!"