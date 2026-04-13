Songwriter Jozzy Says Jack Harlow Requested She Not Receive Credit for Collaboration

GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Jocelyn "Jozzy" Donald says Jack Harlow asked her to work without public credit. This happened after they finished a session for his second studio album. The claim surfaced in footage that went viral this week, showing Jozzy discussing the incident during an open talk.

Jozzy says she received a voice note from Harlow after their work together on Come Home the Kids Miss You. "[He] pretty much wanted me to be a ghostwriter," said Jozzy, according to The Jasmine Brand. She claimed the rapper told her he loved working with her. But he didn't want anyone to know about their collaboration.

"That s*** hurt me," Jozzy said. "In my head, I'm like, 'I'm a hit maker…what the f***?'"

The songwriter refused. "I'm not a ghostwriter…if the song comes out, I'm letting n***** know I wrote it," she said. Jozzy and Harlow haven't worked together since. She says she still respects him for being upfront about what he wanted, even though they disagreed.

Jozzy has written songs with SZA, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, and Beyoncé. In 2024, she got two GRAMMY nominations in the Album of the Year category. One came from her work on Beyoncé's Renaissance album. The other? Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous.

The accusation arrives as Harlow faces criticism for his new album, Monica. The rapper-turned-R&B artist said he "got blacker" for his debut R&B project during a podcast interview with on Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, per y! entertainment.

When an interviewer pointed out he went deeper into Black music rather than retreating to a whiter genre, Harlow responded, "I got blacker." He was then asked if this was a conscious decision, different from moves made by white rappers like Jelly Roll and MGK.