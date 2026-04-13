SOMBR Sets 2026 Arena Tour With New Music on the Way
SOMBR has officially announced his fall arena headline YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR across North America. The 37-date run will feature the 20-year-old global phenom performing with his band on…
SOMBR has officially announced his fall arena headline YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR across North America. The 37-date run will feature the 20-year-old global phenom performing with his band on some of the biggest stages in the country.
Fans at that show will also see opening acts Hannah Jadagu and Dove Cameron.
Ticket Details
Fans hoping to grab seats early should mark their calendars. Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 14 at 10 AM. General on-sale starts Friday, April 17 at 10 AM. More details are available at the official tour site.
New Music Is Coming Soon
The tour news arrives just before the release of SOMBR’s upcoming single, “Potential.” He has been teasing the track on social media all week, and it officially drops Thursday, April 16, along with a music video at 6 PM ET.
The new song follows “Homewrecker,” which became a major success. It marked SOMBR’s fifth entry on the Billboard Global 200, his fourth on the Hot 100, and his biggest first-week debut so far.
A Fast Rise
SOMBR’s momentum keeps building. He was nominated for Best New Artist at this year's Grammys, showing just how quickly his career is growing.
The YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR kicks off September 29 in Vancouver and wraps up November 23 in New York City, his hometown.
Full Tour Dates
• Sept 29: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)
• Oct. 1: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)
• Oct. 2: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)
• Oct. 6: Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)
• Oct. 7: San Jose, Calif. (SAP Center)
• Oct. 9: Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center)
• Oct. 10: Los Angeles, Calif. (The Kia Forum)
• Oct. 13: San Diego, Calif. (Pechanga Arena)
• Oct. 14: Glendale, Ariz. (Desert Diamond Arena)
• Oct. 16: Oklahoma City, Okla. (Paycom Center)
• Oct. 17: Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)
• Oct. 18: Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center)
• Oct. 20: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)
• Oct. 22: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)
• Oct. 24: Sunrise, Fla. (Amerant Bank Arena)
• Oct. 25: Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center)
• Oct. 27: Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)
• Oct. 28: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)
• Oct. 30: St. Louis, Mo. (Enterprise Center)
• Oct. 31: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)
• Nov. 1: Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Center)
• Nov. 3: Milwaukee, Wis. (Fiserv Forum)
• Nov. 4: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)
• Nov. 6: Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
• Nov. 7: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)
• Nov. 8: Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena)
• Nov. 10: Washington, DC (Capital One Arena)
• Nov. 12: Pittsburgh, Penn. (PPG Paints Arena)
• Nov. 13: Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Arena)
• Nov. 14: Buffalo, NY (KeyBank Center)
• Nov. 16: Toronto, ON (Scotiabank Arena)
• Nov. 18: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)
• Nov. 19: Philadelphia, Penn. (Xfinity Mobile Arena)
• Nov. 21: Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)
• Nov. 23: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)