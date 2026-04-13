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SOMBR Sets 2026 Arena Tour With New Music on the Way

SOMBR has officially announced his fall arena headline YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR across North America. The 37-date run will feature the 20-year-old global phenom performing with his band on…

Kayla Morgan
Sombr performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

SOMBR has officially announced his fall arena headline YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR across North America. The 37-date run will feature the 20-year-old global phenom performing with his band on some of the biggest stages in the country.

Fans at that show will also see opening acts Hannah Jadagu and Dove Cameron.

Ticket Details

Fans hoping to grab seats early should mark their calendars. Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 14 at 10 AM. General on-sale starts Friday, April 17 at 10 AM. More details are available at the official tour site.

New Music Is Coming Soon

The tour news arrives just before the release of SOMBR’s upcoming single, “Potential.” He has been teasing the track on social media all week, and it officially drops Thursday, April 16, along with a music video at 6 PM ET.

The new song follows “Homewrecker,” which became a major success. It marked SOMBR’s fifth entry on the Billboard Global 200, his fourth on the Hot 100, and his biggest first-week debut so far.

A Fast Rise

SOMBR’s momentum keeps building. He was nominated for Best New Artist at this year's Grammys, showing just how quickly his career is growing.

The YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR kicks off September 29 in Vancouver and wraps up November 23 in New York City, his hometown.

Full Tour Dates

• Sept 29: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)
• Oct. 1: Seattle, Wash. (Climate Pledge Arena)
• Oct. 2: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)
• Oct. 6: Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)
• Oct. 7: San Jose, Calif. (SAP Center)
• Oct. 9: Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center)
• Oct. 10: Los Angeles, Calif. (The Kia Forum)
• Oct. 13: San Diego, Calif. (Pechanga Arena)
• Oct. 14: Glendale, Ariz. (Desert Diamond Arena)
• Oct. 16: Oklahoma City, Okla. (Paycom Center)
• Oct. 17: Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)
• Oct. 18: Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center)
• Oct. 20: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)
• Oct. 22: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)
• Oct. 24: Sunrise, Fla. (Amerant Bank Arena)
• Oct. 25: Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center)
• Oct. 27: Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)
• Oct. 28: Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)
• Oct. 30: St. Louis, Mo. (Enterprise Center)
• Oct. 31: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)
• Nov. 1: Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Center)
• Nov. 3: Milwaukee, Wis. (Fiserv Forum)
• Nov. 4: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)
• Nov. 6: Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
• Nov. 7: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)
• Nov. 8: Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena)
• Nov. 10: Washington, DC (Capital One Arena)
• Nov. 12: Pittsburgh, Penn. (PPG Paints Arena)
• Nov. 13: Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Arena)
• Nov. 14: Buffalo, NY (KeyBank Center)
• Nov. 16: Toronto, ON (Scotiabank Arena)
• Nov. 18: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)
• Nov. 19: Philadelphia, Penn. (Xfinity Mobile Arena)
• Nov. 21: Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)
• Nov. 23: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

sombr
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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