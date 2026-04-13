BTS Claims 10th Win for ‘SWIM’, Tops 2026 Music Show Trophy Count
BTS grabbed their 10th music show win for “SWIM” on April 8 during MBC’s Show Champion. They beat Kep1er’s “Killa (Face the other me),” DAY6 Wonpil’s “Highs and Lows,” Red…
BTS grabbed their 10th music show win for "SWIM" on April 8 during MBC's Show Champion. They beat Kep1er's "Killa (Face the other me)," DAY6 Wonpil's "Highs and Lows," Red Velvet Irene's "Biggest Fan," and Jang Haneum's "Wanna" to claim the Champion Song title.
This win pushes BTS to 174 trophies across their time as performers, cementing their status at the top. They've now snagged more music show wins than any act in 2026, leaving IVE's nine victories in the dust.
The seven members stormed back on March 20 with their fifth studio album titled ARIRANG. Before the full release dropped, pre-release track "SWIM" shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
"SWIM" acts as the main track. It's been doing well on charts at home and across the globe since it came out.
Clips from rehearsals ahead of the group's Goyang concerts have blown up online, grabbing attention from fans worldwide. The behind-the-scenes moments spread like wildfire across social media platforms and fan communities, generating buzz and anticipation.
This return stands out as one of the year's biggest comebacks in K-pop. The wins prove BTS still commands massive pull after spending years at the forefront of the music scene.
All 10 wins came within weeks of when the album hit stores and streaming services, which demonstrates how much listeners and voters on music shows have connected with the track.