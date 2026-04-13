BTS Claims 10th Win for ‘SWIM’, Tops 2026 Music Show Trophy Count

This win pushes BTS to 174 trophies across their time as performers, cementing their status at the top. They've now snagged more music show wins than any act in 2026, leaving IVE's nine victories in the dust.

The seven members stormed back on March 20 with their fifth studio album titled ARIRANG. Before the full release dropped, pre-release track "SWIM" shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"SWIM" acts as the main track. It's been doing well on charts at home and across the globe since it came out.

Clips from rehearsals ahead of the group's Goyang concerts have blown up online, grabbing attention from fans worldwide. The behind-the-scenes moments spread like wildfire across social media platforms and fan communities, generating buzz and anticipation.

This return stands out as one of the year's biggest comebacks in K-pop. The wins prove BTS still commands massive pull after spending years at the forefront of the music scene.