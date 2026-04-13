Britney Spears Reportedly Enters Treatment Following DUI Arrest

After a difficult few weeks, Britney Spears is taking a step toward getting help. The singer has entered a treatment facility following her DUI arrest last month, showing she may be ready for a fresh start.

A rep for the pop star confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday, April 12, that Spears voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

What Happened

Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol (DUI) in Ventura, Calif., on March 4. She was released the next day, and a rep for the singer told outelt in a statement that the "unfortunate incident" was "completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," the statement read. "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Family and Support

Spears shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The arrest marked another challenge for Spears, whose social media posts have worried some fans since her conservatorship ended in 2021. In October 2025, Federline, shared his concerns in his memoir You Thought You Knew, writing that he felt it was "time to sound the alarm" on her behavior.

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour,” he wrote. “Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Looking Back at Past Struggles

Spears has faced serious challenges before. In January 2008, she was placed under two psychiatric holds weeks apart. These holds can be used if someone may be a danger to themselves or others.

The first happened after Spears locked herself in a bathroom with her young son Jayden. The situation later led to Federline being awarded sole custody of the boys.

Spears later wrote about that night in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, explaining that she "didn't want anyone taking [her] baby," and was "feeling desperate to keep my own children for a few more hours."

She also shared how her conservatorship affected her life.

"This is what’s hard to explain, how quickly I could vacillate between being a little girl and being a teenager and being a woman, because of the way they had robbed me of my freedom," she wrote. "The woman in me was pushed down for a long time."

Moving Toward Healing

The singer has been open about her health in recent years. In November 2021, she said she was on the "right medication" and has admitted she "still needs lots of healing."