This Day in Top 40 History: April 8

April 8 gave fans some notable performances and positive Top 40 artist interactions. It's heartwarming to see other artists lifting each other up instead of competing. Bruno Mars and Cardi B's song was certified Multi-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and the Jonas Brothers had a standout performance on Saturday Night Live.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were some fun and interesting milestones on April 8, including:

1989: Roxette's hit single "The Look" reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, the first of the band's four No. 1 singles. It topped the charts in 25 countries and was part of the Look Sharp! album, which sold over 9 million copies worldwide.

Roxette's hit single "The Look" reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, the first of the band's four No. 1 singles. It topped the charts in 25 countries and was part of the Look Sharp! album, which sold over 9 million copies worldwide. 2001: Emma Bunton's debut single, "What Took You So Long?" got to No. 1 on the UK singles chart, where it spent two consecutive weeks. It was the ex-Spice Girl's first and only No. 1 song.

Emma Bunton's debut single, "What Took You So Long?" got to No. 1 on the UK singles chart, where it spent two consecutive weeks. It was the ex-Spice Girl's first and only No. 1 song. 2019: Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse" received a Multi-Platinum rating from the Recording Industry Association of America. This single also had RIAA ratings of Multi-Platinum, Platinum, and Gold.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse" received a Multi-Platinum rating from the Recording Industry Association of America. This single also had RIAA ratings of Multi-Platinum, Platinum, and Gold. 2023: Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" hit the Top 40 charts at No. 1 and remained there for 10 weeks. "Die for You" by The Weeknd also reached No. 1 and stayed there for 27 weeks.

Cultural Milestones

Some of the most important cultural events that involved Top 40 acts include:

1962: Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin was born in Lafayette, Indiana. He co-founded the band in the mid-1980, recorded four albums with them, co-wrote "Sweet Child O' Mine," the band's only US No. 1 single, and left in 1991 to embark on a solo career.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin was born in Lafayette, Indiana. He co-founded the band in the mid-1980, recorded four albums with them, co-wrote "Sweet Child O' Mine," the band's only US No. 1 single, and left in 1991 to embark on a solo career. 1963: John Lennon's first son, Julian, was born in Liverpool, UK. He was the inspiration behind three Beatles songs, "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," "Hey Jude," and "Good Night."

John Lennon's first son, Julian, was born in Liverpool, UK. He was the inspiration behind three Beatles songs, "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," "Hey Jude," and "Good Night." 2020: During a FaceTime interview with Zane Lowe, former One Direction member Niall Horan stated he thought Taylor Swift was one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. He praised her storytelling and shared that he often thought of her methods while composing his own songs.

During a FaceTime interview with Zane Lowe, former One Direction member Niall Horan stated he thought Taylor Swift was one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. He praised her storytelling and shared that he often thought of her methods while composing his own songs. 2024: Taylor Swift teased lunar-themed lyrics to her album The Torturfed Poets Department on the day of a rare solar eclipse on April 8.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These recordings and performances made history on April 8:

1982: Toto released their fourth studio album, Toto IV, via Columbia Records. It featured the singles "Rosanna," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and "Africa," which topped the Hot 100 chart and became the band's only No. 1 hit.

Toto released their fourth studio album, Toto IV, via Columbia Records. It featured the singles "Rosanna," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and "Africa," which topped the Hot 100 chart and became the band's only No. 1 hit. 1998: The Spice Girls performed at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, for their Spiceworld Tour. Mel B (Scary Spice) was later a judge on America's Got Talent with Simon Cowell.

The Spice Girls performed at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, for their Spiceworld Tour. Mel B (Scary Spice) was later a judge on America's Got Talent with Simon Cowell. 2006: The Black Eyed Peas headlined the Honda Civic Tour at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Texas. Supporting artists included Flipsyde and The Pussycat Dolls.

The Black Eyed Peas headlined the Honda Civic Tour at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Texas. Supporting artists included Flipsyde and The Pussycat Dolls. 2014: Pop star Miley Cyrus performed at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, as part of her Bangerz Tour. Cyrus became known for her television role in Hannah Montana, where she successfully transitioned from teen star to pop diva.

Pop star Miley Cyrus performed at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, as part of her Bangerz Tour. Cyrus became known for her television role in Hannah Montana, where she successfully transitioned from teen star to pop diva. 2018: As part of his Divide Tour, pop star Ed Sheeran performed at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Manila, Philippines.

As part of his Divide Tour, pop star Ed Sheeran performed at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Manila, Philippines. 2023: The Jonas Brothers performed on Saturday Night Live to support their new The Album, with catchy tunes such as "Waffle House" and "Walls." During this performance, the Jonas Brothers had a full chorus and band backing them, with Joe Jonas at center stage.

The Jonas Brothers performed on Saturday Night Live to support their new The Album, with catchy tunes such as "Waffle House" and "Walls." During this performance, the Jonas Brothers had a full chorus and band backing them, with Joe Jonas at center stage. 2024: Superstar Nicki Minaj performed at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Minaj was born and raised in the Caribbean Islands and has had several Billboard Hot 100 hits, including "Super Bass" and "Starships."