Sabrina Carpenter Gears Up for Her Biggest Coachella Yet

Getting ready for Coachella is no small task, but Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just showing up; she’s building something huge. The pop star is putting together what she says is her most exciting show yet, and she’s been working on it for months.

In a new interview with Marc Jacobs for Perfect magazine, Carpenter opened up about what it takes to headline the massive festival.

"It’s the most ambitious show I’ve ever done," explained Carpenter, who will perform at the festival on April 10 and 17. "It’s probably the most time I’ve ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I’m building it."

Taking Her Time This Time

Carpenter said this experience feels different from her past tours and performances. Usually, things move fast and she jumps straight into rehearsals. This time, she had the chance to really think things through.

"Most of the time, you’re really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, but this time around we started this process around seven months ago. So it’s been a long journey. It will be very special."

Looking Back to Move Forward

This won’t be Carpenter’s first time at Coachella. She performed there in 2024, and it turned out to be a huge moment in her career.

"That was a really special day for me, the day my song ‘Espresso’ came out. I got to play that for the first time at Coachella," she said. "And now, two years later, we’re back."

Now, returning to the same stage feels almost unreal to her, especially with how much her music has grown since then.

"And I think that’s what makes this show feel really, really surreal: getting to celebrate all the songs that have come after it, and just how many lives they’ve lived since they’ve come out."

A Star-Studded Festival

Carpenter won’t be the only big name at Coachella this year. The festival will also feature headlining performances from Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma, making it one of the most talked-about music events of the year.

What She’s Been Up To

Before Coachella, Carpenter has stayed busy. She recently released the music video for her hit "House Tour," starring herself along with Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley, who also co-directed the video with Carpenter.