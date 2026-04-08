Charli XCX Works on Eighth Studio Album While Filming in Kyoto

Charli XCX wraps up her eighth studio album while shooting a movie in Kyoto. Her team confirmed this. Representatives for the star released a statement to Billboard on April 7.

The 33-year-old musician creates new tracks that signal a departure from what came before. Producer Finn Keane spoke about the shift. "Some of the conversations we're having and music we've been playing around with the last couple of months have been completely the opposite," he told NME. A.G. Cook, Keane, and George Daniel produce the record. They call it "anti-Brat."

The singer disclosed she is "exploring a lot of stuff with strings" on this project. It diverges from her 2024 release BRAT — that record became a sensation and later sparked her mockumentary, The Moment.

After BRAT left her "stuck, empty, and barren," the hitmaker admitted she was "currently feeling more inspired by film than by music." She teased a new path in May 2025.

"You can never really do the same thing twice, and my next record will probably be a flop, which I'm down for to be honest," she said.

No release date exists yet. She announced plans to step back from music temporarily.

The singer has tackled several film ventures since BRAT dropped. She composed the score for Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights adaptation starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie. A companion album followed, featuring Sky Ferreira.

NME awarded the Wuthering Heights album four stars, describing it as "delicious gothic pop for a winter of yearning." The Moment mockumentary got three stars from the same publication.

Supporters weighed in on social media. "When does this girl sleep?" one person posted on Reddit. Someone else chimed in: "She just put one out!??! Someone tell her to sit DOWN."