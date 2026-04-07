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Olivia Rodrigo Announces April 17 Release for ‘Drop Dead’ Single

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is getting ready to kick off her next music era, and she’s doing it in style. The singer announced that the first single from her third…

Kayla Morgan
Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is getting ready to kick off her next music era, and she’s doing it in style. The singer announced that the first single from her third album, “Drop Dead,” will arrive on April 17. She shared the news on Instagram with a playful photo of herself blowing a bubble with gum, the song title stitched right onto her shirt.

A New Album on the Way

Just days before that reveal, Rodrigo told fans her third full-length album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” is set to release on June 12. She worked again with producer Dan Nigro, the same collaborator behind her earlier albums “Sour” and “Guts.”

Even though she has not shared many details yet, Rodrigo has given a few hints about what’s coming.

Love Songs with a Twist

In a recent cover story with British Vogue, Rodrigo said the album is packed with “sad love songs.” But writing them was not always easy.

“It was a creative challenge to write from a joyful place,” she said. “When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone, or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!”

The magazine’s writer, Amel Mukhtar, got an early listen to three tracks and described them as “instantly transporting, cinematic and so intimate.”

Stories Behind the Songs

According to Mukhtar, each song explores love in a different way. One focuses on “the spirituality of finding the man of your dreams.” Another looks at heartbreak, showing “the withdrawal symptoms of separation,” and was inspired by Miranda and Steve’s relationship on Sex and the City. A third track dives into the idea that “love won’t fix you” and is described as “dancier” and “experimental,” ending with an “orchestral end.”

Getting Real About Love

Rodrigo says love brings out both the best and the hardest parts of who we are.

“You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful,” Rodrigo added about love. “It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”

With a new single just days away, fans will not have to wait long to hear this next chapter unfold.

Olivia Rodrigo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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