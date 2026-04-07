Inside Sabrina Carpenter’s Glamorous ‘House Tour’ Heist Video

Sabrina Carpenter has created her own flashy “bling ring,” and it is a lot of fun to watch.

On Monday, April 6, Carpenter dropped the music video for her hit song “House Tour” from her 2025 album Man's Best Friend. The video has a cheeky, playful tone. Carpenter teams up with actresses Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline to play a trio of stylish thieves.

The three sneak into a fancy house and make themselves right at home. They take bubble baths, wander around like they own the place, and even stumble upon the Mona Lisa. At one point, they grab a Grammy and keep moving like it is just another item on the list.

A chaotic getaway

By the time the police show up, the house has been completely cleared out. The trio slips away through the back like pros.

Then comes a moment that fits Carpenter’s usual music video style. She continues her streak of dramatic endings, seen in “Feather,” “Taste” and “Tears,” when they accidentally hit a random man during their escape. They shrug it off and keep driving, as if nothing happened.

The video closes on a funny but slightly creepy note. A message from the group thanks the homeowner and says they had a great time, while a tarantula crawls across the floor.

Stepping behind the camera

“House Tour” is special for another reason. It is the first music video Carpenter has directed. She worked on it with Qualley.

She shared the news on Instagram with excitement: "House tour video is out now!! Starring the prettiest cleanup crew in the world, my sweet @isimostar and my angel @madelyncline Directed by margaret & me! 💘 So much more to say but first go watch the video x,"

A big week ahead

The video arrives just before a huge moment in Carpenter’s career. On Friday, April 10, she is set to headline Coachella for the first time. She first performed at the festival in 2024, where she introduced “Espresso.”

Back then, she hinted at bigger plans with a bold lyric: "Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He’s drinking my bathwater like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline."

Now she is doing exactly that. When she announced her return as a headliner, she kept it simple and confident, writing, "woman of my word."