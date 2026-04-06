Olivia Rodrigo Dismisses Sabrina Carpenter Feud Rumors, Announces Third Album Release Date

Olivia Rodrigo shut down whispers about a rivalry with Sabrina Carpenter. She also revealed her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, will arrive June 12 through Geffen Records. The 23-year-old musician broke the news on Instagram after wiping her account clean, building anticipation.

"I think she's great," said Rodrigo to British Vogue. "I'm so happy for all of her success, too. I love the album she's put out. It's all love, though. I've talked to her many times."

Rumors started swirling when Rodrigo dropped "Drivers License" back in 2021. The track mentioned a "blonde girl" who listeners thought was Carpenter. Then Carpenter put out "Skin," which had the line "Maybe blonde was the only rhyme." People wondered if she was firing back.

The pop artist teamed up again with producer Dan Nigro, who crafted her first two records, Sour and Guts. Rodrigo performed three unreleased tracks for British Vogue. Writer Amel Mukhtar called them "instantly transporting, cinematic and so intimate."

"It was a creative challenge to write from a joyful place," said Rodrigo. "When you're experiencing that you're connected to someone, or feeling really good, you're not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!"

Every track qualifies as a "sad love song," according to the singer. One explores the sacred feeling of meeting the right person, while another captures the withdrawal symptoms that hit during separation.

"I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them," she said. The third piece gets "dancier" and "experimental" with an "orchestral end," examining how romance can't solve your own problems.

Rodrigo exploded onto the scene in 2021 with Sour and its debut single, "Drivers License." Guts came out in 2023, and she performed at Governors Ball, Glastonbury, and other major festivals last year. Her website switched from purple to baby pink recently. The "OR" logo got a softer makeover, too.