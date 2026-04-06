Mel B Opens Up on Documentary and Reunion Rumors

What happens when you ask a Spice Girl about the past and the future? You get a refreshingly real answer. Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B, is speaking openly about where things stand with the Spice Girls and what fans should and should not expect.

A Documentary… Maybe

In an interview published with HELLO! on Friday, April 3, Mel B was asked if the Spice Girls, who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut single and album this year, would ever take part in a documentary.

"I think we’ve all been asked and were all thinking about it at some point," Mel B, 50, told the outlet, noting that "it has to be done in the right way."

She made one thing clear. "It has to be honest — and not everybody wants to be honest."

Reunion Tour? Don’t Count On It

Fans hoping for a big anniversary tour might want to lower their expectations. When asked if the group, including Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham, would hit the road again, Mel B didn’t hesitate.

"I can tell you it’s not happening," she said.

"If it does, it’ll be a shock to me, let’s put it that way. When I look at that [tour] and at the feeling it gave me, I was in my element, but there comes a time… I’m 50," she said. "You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to. I laid that to rest when I turned 50."

Even if the others changed their minds, Mel B is not sure she would.

Still Family After All These Years

Even without a tour, the bond between the group is still strong. Mel B spoke warmly about her bandmates, calling them family and reflecting on what the group means to her.

"I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for me being part of the Spice Girls," she said. "They’ve done a lot for me as a person and in my life. I’ve got fond memories, but I don’t know if I would want to go back up on stage.”

Keeping the Spice Alive

The group may not be performing together, but they still pop up in each other’s lives. In February, Cruz Beckham shared a video on Instagram singing along to the Spice Girls' 1998 song Viva Forever with the band, minus Mel B.

And in January, four of the members reunited to celebrate Bunton’s 50th birthday in the Cotswolds. Even though Mel B could not make it, she still sent love online.