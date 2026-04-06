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Kiss 95.1 Birthday Bankroll | Enter Keywords Here

It’s our birthday this year… but YOU get the presents! 🎂🎁 Kiss 95.1 is celebrating 30 years by hooking you up with serious cash in the Kiss 95.1 Birthday Bankroll!…

Leslie Baylor

It’s our birthday this year… but YOU get the presents! 🎂🎁 Kiss 95.1 is celebrating 30 years by hooking you up with serious cash in the Kiss 95.1 Birthday Bankroll! You could win $1,000 in cash five times every weekday just for listening! 🤑

📅 Contest Dates: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026

Listen weekdays at:

  • 8:00 AM
  • 10:00 AM
  • 12:00 PM
  • 3:00 PM
  • 5:00 PM

When you hear the special keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your chance to win $1,000! 💵

📲 Enter by:

  • Texting the keyword to 45911
  • Enter it on the Kiss 95.1 mobile app
  • Or entering it on our website below

Celebrate with Kiss 95.1, and you could cash in on the Birthday Bankroll! 🎉💸This is a multi-city contest. Good luck! 🍀

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method. 

WNKS NATIONAL CASH CONTEST RULES

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Leslie BaylorWriter
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