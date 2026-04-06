Kiss 95.1 Birthday Bankroll | Enter Keywords Here

It’s our birthday this year… but YOU get the presents! 🎂🎁 Kiss 95.1 is celebrating 30 years by hooking you up with serious cash in the Kiss 95.1 Birthday Bankroll! You could win $1,000 in cash five times every weekday just for listening! 🤑

📅 Contest Dates: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Friday, May 8, 2026

⏰ Listen weekdays at:

8:00 AM

10:00 AM

12:00 PM

3:00 PM

5:00 PM

When you hear the special keyword, you’ll have 25 minutes to enter for your chance to win $1,000! 💵

📲 Enter by:

Texting the keyword to 45911

the keyword to Enter it on the Kiss 95.1 mobile app

Or entering it on our website below

Celebrate with Kiss 95.1, and you could cash in on the Birthday Bankroll! 🎉💸This is a multi-city contest. Good luck! 🍀