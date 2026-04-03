Sabrina Carpenter Drops Teaser for Crime-Themed ‘House Tour’ Music Video With Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline

Sabrina Carpenter revealed on Wednesday that she'll drop a music video for "House Tour" on Monday, April 6. She shared a teaser on Instagram. It shows her cruising in a pink car with actresses Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline while they tune into a radio report about three women wanted for robberies.

"No joke…house tour video this Monday," she wrote. The announcement landed on April Fool's Day, which left some fans wondering whether the news was genuine or a prank.

The teaser reveals the singer gripping the wheel, a cigarette between her fingers. Qualley licks a lollipop in the passenger seat. Cline dabs on makeup from the back. A radio host warns about crimes happening on Pretty Girl Avenue.

"Reports of robbery and theft are sweeping the neighborhood. Suspects have been described as three young women in minimal clothes," the announcer says in the clip. "As far as we know, they are armed and dangerous."

The video ends with Cline asking if they should enter through the back door. Carpenter and Qualley both respond "No," pulling from lyrics in the track that state "I just want you to come inside/ But never enter through the back door." The clip finishes with the star whispering "Take your shoes off," the opening line from the track.

"House Tour" is the fourth single from Man's Best Friend, her seventh studio album. The record debuted at No. 1 across 18 countries. It earned platinum certification after moving one million units in the United States. The project snagged six nominations at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which included Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The track has pulled in close to 200 million streams as of April 1. Earlier singles from the album include "Manchild," which climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Tears" and "When Did You Get Hot?" also came before this release.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot spread across social media in March. The leaked images showed Carpenter filming with Cline in a pajama party setting, though fans were unsure which track the video would feature at the time.

Qualley is married to Jack Antonoff, who produced "House Tour." The actress appeared in The Substance while Cline stars in Outer Banks.