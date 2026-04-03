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Olivia Rodrigo Teases Emotional New Album

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo just surprised fans with news about her next album, and it is not your typical love story. She announced her third record, You Seem Pretty Sad…

Kayla Morgan
Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo just surprised fans with news about her next album, and it is not your typical love story.

She announced her third record, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, on Thursday, April 2. The album is set for release on June 12.

“my third album ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ is out June 12th,” Rodrigo wrote in an Instagram post. “I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait for you to hear it. available for preorder now! 🩷”

Along with the announcement, she shared the album cover. It shows her upside down on a swing, smiling and looking carefree.

Working with a Familiar Team

Rodrigo worked on the album with producer Daniel Nigro. He also helped create her first album Sour in 2021 and her second album Guts in 2023.

Writing from a Different Place

In an interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo explained that this album felt different to write.

She said it was “a creative challenge to write from a joyful place.”

“When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone, or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!” said the star, who was previously linked to British actor Louis Partridge.

Why Sad Love Songs Still Matter

Even though the album comes from a happier place, Rodrigo says it still includes emotional tracks.

She described the songs as full of “sad love songs,” explaining, “I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.”

The singer also said one song tries to show “what I think being in love feels like.”

“You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful,” she said. “It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”

Olivia Rodrigo
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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