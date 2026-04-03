Olivia Rodrigo Teases Emotional New Album
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo just surprised fans with news about her next album, and it is not your typical love story. She announced her third record, You Seem Pretty Sad…
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo just surprised fans with news about her next album, and it is not your typical love story.
She announced her third record, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, on Thursday, April 2. The album is set for release on June 12.
“my third album ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ is out June 12th,” Rodrigo wrote in an Instagram post. “I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait for you to hear it. available for preorder now! 🩷”
Along with the announcement, she shared the album cover. It shows her upside down on a swing, smiling and looking carefree.
Working with a Familiar Team
Rodrigo worked on the album with producer Daniel Nigro. He also helped create her first album Sour in 2021 and her second album Guts in 2023.
Writing from a Different Place
In an interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo explained that this album felt different to write.
She said it was “a creative challenge to write from a joyful place.”
“When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone, or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!” said the star, who was previously linked to British actor Louis Partridge.
Why Sad Love Songs Still Matter
Even though the album comes from a happier place, Rodrigo says it still includes emotional tracks.
She described the songs as full of “sad love songs,” explaining, “I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.”
The singer also said one song tries to show “what I think being in love feels like.”
“You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful,” she said. “It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”