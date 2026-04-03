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Olivia Dean Steps Back From Social Media

After a major career moment and rising global attention, Olivia Dean is doing something many people think about but rarely follow through on. She is stepping back from social media…

Kayla Morgan
Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After a major career moment and rising global attention, Olivia Dean is doing something many people think about but rarely follow through on. She is stepping back from social media and choosing a quieter way to live.

The British singer-songwriter recently appeared on the cover of ELLE for its 2026 Women in Music Issue, where she spoke about her decision to remove all social media apps from her phone after this year's Grammys.

Why She Stepped Away

"I've been thinking about doing it for a while," the "Man I Need" singer, 27, said.

She explained that even positive attention can feel overwhelming.

"Even though the love has been overwhelming, even that is not healthy sometimes," she said. "I don’t think you’re supposed to know everyone’s opinion about you. And I’ve decided I want to live in sweet ignorance."

For Dean, the constant flow of online discussion no longer felt helpful.

Ultimately, she described "internet discourse" and other people's opinions as "unproductive."

"I know who I am, and I know that I’m performing and creating from a pure place. You can’t please everybody. And I have such peace in that," she said.

A Defining Moment at the Grammys

Dean’s decision came shortly after a major milestone in her career. At the 2026 Grammys, she won Best New Artist and became emotional during her acceptance speech.

"I never really imagined that I would be up here, let alone nominated. So thank you so much. I just want to say that an artist is really nothing without their team. Emily, my best friend, my manager, we've been doing this for 10 years," the "Dive" singer said. "So this is for you, too, my family."

"I guess I want to say I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant," she continued. "I wouldn't be here — I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We're nothing without each other. Thank you so much."

Her win followed growing success from viral tracks like "Man I Need" and "Nice to Each Other," as well as her album The Art of Loving.

Life Off the Screen

Dean has also spoken about stepping back from dating apps in an interview with NYLON.

"God forbid! I don’t love that it’s like, 'You could have whoever you want.' Just swipe, swipe, swipe," Dean said. "It all feels a bit too disposable."

When asked how she meets people, she kept her answer simple: "I just live my life."

olivia dean
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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