Olivia Dean Steps Back From Social Media

After a major career moment and rising global attention, Olivia Dean is doing something many people think about but rarely follow through on. She is stepping back from social media and choosing a quieter way to live.

The British singer-songwriter recently appeared on the cover of ELLE for its 2026 Women in Music Issue, where she spoke about her decision to remove all social media apps from her phone after this year's Grammys.

Why She Stepped Away

"I've been thinking about doing it for a while," the "Man I Need" singer, 27, said.

She explained that even positive attention can feel overwhelming.

"Even though the love has been overwhelming, even that is not healthy sometimes," she said. "I don’t think you’re supposed to know everyone’s opinion about you. And I’ve decided I want to live in sweet ignorance."

For Dean, the constant flow of online discussion no longer felt helpful.

Ultimately, she described "internet discourse" and other people's opinions as "unproductive."

"I know who I am, and I know that I’m performing and creating from a pure place. You can’t please everybody. And I have such peace in that," she said.

A Defining Moment at the Grammys

Dean’s decision came shortly after a major milestone in her career. At the 2026 Grammys, she won Best New Artist and became emotional during her acceptance speech.

"I never really imagined that I would be up here, let alone nominated. So thank you so much. I just want to say that an artist is really nothing without their team. Emily, my best friend, my manager, we've been doing this for 10 years," the "Dive" singer said. "So this is for you, too, my family."

"I guess I want to say I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant," she continued. "I wouldn't be here — I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We're nothing without each other. Thank you so much."

Her win followed growing success from viral tracks like "Man I Need" and "Nice to Each Other," as well as her album The Art of Loving.

Life Off the Screen

Dean has also spoken about stepping back from dating apps in an interview with NYLON.

"God forbid! I don’t love that it’s like, 'You could have whoever you want.' Just swipe, swipe, swipe," Dean said. "It all feels a bit too disposable."