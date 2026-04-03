BTS Releases Stadium Track ‘Body to Body’ After Military Service

BTS dropped "Body to Body" on March 20. The pop-hip-hop track comes from their album Arirang and marks the group's comeback after their military hiatus. It runs 3 minutes and 10 seconds and was released through BIGHIT MUSIC.

All seven members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — perform on it. The song zeroes in on what happens between performers and fans at live concerts. Lyrics push listeners to put their phones down and soak up the moment in person rather than through screens.

Mike WiLL Made-It and Pluss produced it, while the songwriting credits include Mike WiLL Made-It, Pluss, Ink, Prince Charlez, j-hope, Jung Kook, John Mitchell, Derrick Milano, V, Pdogg, SUGA, and RM.

The track samples bits from "Gyeonggi Arirang," a traditional Korean folk song. Lines from Arirang show up in the bridge, tying the modern sound to Korean heritage and adding weight to the release.

The first lines tell everyone in the stadium to leap. They talk a lot about being in the moment. The chorus says, "I need some body to body, all of your body beside me," which is a metaphor for being close to someone in a crowded stadium when everyone is feeling intense emotion.

One verse tackles leaving behind negativity with the lines "Guns, knives, keyboards, put all that away, life is short, ditch the hate." It nudges listeners to drop their screens and feel a connection through live performance.

This song is the first release by the K-pop group since they finished their required military duty in South Korea. All of the members had joined between 2022 and 2023, and the group was on break throughout that time.