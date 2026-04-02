Zendaya Plans a Break After Packed Year of Films and TV

It is shaping up to be a very full year for Zendaya, with multiple major releases and a return to television. After everything wraps up, she says she plans to take a short break from acting.

A packed schedule ahead

On Thursday, March 26, during an interview for The Drama with costar Robert Pattinson and the rest of the cast for Fandango, Zendaya, 29, talked about how much she has coming up this year. With several films and TV projects scheduled between spring and December, she said she is already thinking about stepping back afterward.

"I guess, you know, I just hope people don't get sick of me," Zendaya said, with a laugh, when asked about her busy slate. "I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies or who supports my career in any kind of way. I'm deeply appreciative, and like I said, I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year because I'll tell you what: after this, I'm disappearing for a little bit. I'm going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit."

Film and television releases

Zendaya and Pattinson star together in The Drama, which follows a couple whose relationship is tested. The film is set to release in theaters on April 3.

She will also return as Rue in Euphoria, which is scheduled to come back for its third season on April 12.

Later in the year, she appears in The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan. In the film, she plays Athena. The cast also includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.

Holland plays Telemachus, Damon plays Odysseus, and Pattinson plays Antinous.

She also continues her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three alongside Timothée Chalamet, with Pattinson also joining the cast.

In addition, she will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside Holland, releasing July 31.

Respect from co-stars

According to PEOPLE, at the premiere of The Drama, Pattinson praised Zendaya’s professionalism, saying, "I think she's just so consistent in her professionalism with people, just so lovely to every single person — the crew, everyone."

He added, "Even when we're shooting in Boston on the street, everybody who comes by, she says hi, to saying hi to everyone. "It's unbelievable while still being so prepared and so into the job. I think it'd be really difficult to find someone who says a bad word about it."

A planned pause