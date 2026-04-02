Tom Brady, Bad Bunny Among Stars Rumored for WrestleMania 42 Appearances

WWE talks with several big-name celebrities for WrestleMania 42. Tom Brady and Bad Bunny might show up. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the event.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio said WWE and Brady are negotiating. No deal exists yet. Brady owns part of the Las Vegas Raiders and advises the team's front office. The ex-quarterback stirred up trouble when he called WWE "cute" and disrespected its wrestlers, though Meltzer clarified that Brady's comments and his back-and-forth with Logan Paul were all part of a storyline.

WrestleVotes told Fightful Select that WWE contacted Bad Bunny's representatives months before the Super Bowl. They wanted to gauge his interest and see if he could make it. "One WWE source noted the company would 'absolutely' welcome Bad Bunny at WrestleMania, even if it's just for an appearance and not a match," according to WrestleVotes.

Bad Bunny wrestled at WrestleMania in 2021. He teamed up with Damian Priest and beat The Miz and John Morrison. Then he defeated Priest in a Street Fight at Backlash in 2023. The artist performed at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show and won a GRAMMY.

YouTuber IShowSpeed seems set to join Logan Paul and Austin Theory against The Usos and LA Knight. During Monday's Raw match, the YouTuber accidentally knocked out LA Knight with Logan Paul's brass knuckles. Paul then used the weapon to flatten Jimmy Uso, and Austin Theory pinned him to win tag team gold. IShowSpeed stepped into a WWE ring before at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where Bron Breakker speared him.

Jelly Roll will play a big part at the event. The musician has competed on major shows before, starting last August at SummerSlam. He teamed with Randy Orton but lost to Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. A recent RKO from Orton hints that Jelly Roll might get involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Orton and Cody Rhodes.