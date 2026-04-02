Sombr Reflects on Relationships in the Spotlight

For Sombr, success in music does not mean everything else falls into place. While his career is growing quickly, his love life is still uncertain.

In an interview with Nylon, the artist shared a rare look into his personal experiences.

“I’m still a man that feels emotions. I’m still very single. And I still deal with some issues that have to do with love,” he said.

Adjusting to Fame

As Sombr becomes more well-known, his daily life has changed in ways that make relationships harder. Privacy, something many people take for granted, is no longer guaranteed.

The “12 to 12” singer, whose real name is Shane Boose, explained how he has had to adjust.

“I have to accept that I don’t have privacy, which is not something I’ll ever complain about because this is what I wanted.”

“But I have to always act like I’m being watched,” he said. “Because I am.”

Music Reflects Real Experiences

Sombr’s songs often reflect his real life, especially when it comes to relationships. His recent hit “Homewrecker” tells the story of reconnecting with an ex who has already moved on.

He shared that the song is based on a real situation.

“I was like, ‘Bro I can be so much better than this fool,’” he said, adding that the subject is “f---ing pissed” about the song.

“He’s mad,” Sombr added. “Hopefully, he doesn’t come f---ing kill me.”

A Year of Growth and Challenges

This past year has been important for Sombr’s career. He released his debut studio album, I Barely Know Her, in August and received a Best New Artist nomination at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

At the same time, he has found it difficult to build personal connections. In December, he spoke about how busy his life has become.

On the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele, he said dating is not a priority right now.

“It’s not in the cards for me right now. It is what it is,” he said. “My big dream is to get a girlfriend. Please. Not right now, but eventually. That’s like my lifetime dream. [My dream girl] is a very talented creative. I’m very attracted to very talented people that I can look up to and has a sense of humor.”

Looking Ahead