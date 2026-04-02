ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sombr Reflects on Relationships in the Spotlight

For Sombr, success in music does not mean everything else falls into place. While his career is growing quickly, his love life is still uncertain. In an interview with Nylon,…

Kayla Morgan
Sombr performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV

For Sombr, success in music does not mean everything else falls into place. While his career is growing quickly, his love life is still uncertain.

In an interview with Nylon, the artist shared a rare look into his personal experiences.

“I’m still a man that feels emotions. I’m still very single. And I still deal with some issues that have to do with love,” he said.

Adjusting to Fame

As Sombr becomes more well-known, his daily life has changed in ways that make relationships harder. Privacy, something many people take for granted, is no longer guaranteed.

The “12 to 12” singer, whose real name is Shane Boose, explained how he has had to adjust.

“I have to accept that I don’t have privacy, which is not something I’ll ever complain about because this is what I wanted.”

“But I have to always act like I’m being watched,” he said. “Because I am.”

Music Reflects Real Experiences

Sombr’s songs often reflect his real life, especially when it comes to relationships. His recent hit “Homewrecker” tells the story of reconnecting with an ex who has already moved on.

He shared that the song is based on a real situation.

“I was like, ‘Bro I can be so much better than this fool,’” he said, adding that the subject is “f---ing pissed” about the song.

“He’s mad,” Sombr added. “Hopefully, he doesn’t come f---ing kill me.”

A Year of Growth and Challenges

This past year has been important for Sombr’s career. He released his debut studio album, I Barely Know Her, in August and received a Best New Artist nomination at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

At the same time, he has found it difficult to build personal connections. In December, he spoke about how busy his life has become.

On the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele, he said dating is not a priority right now.

“It’s not in the cards for me right now. It is what it is,” he said. “My big dream is to get a girlfriend. Please. Not right now, but eventually. That’s like my lifetime dream. [My dream girl] is a very talented creative. I’m very attracted to very talented people that I can look up to and has a sense of humor.”

Looking Ahead

Even with growing fame and recognition, Sombr is still focused on finding a meaningful relationship. For now, he is concentrating on his music while staying open to love in the future.

sombr
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Pharrell Williams attends the premiere of "Piece by Piece" at Princess of Wales Theatre
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: April 5Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Ed Sheeran attends special screening of Yesterday on June 21, 2019 in Gorleston-on-Sea, England
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: April 4Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicOlivia Dean Steps Back From Social MediaKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect