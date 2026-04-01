Taylor Swift Channels Old Hollywood in Playful New Video: ‘Elizabeth Taylor’

Instead of building hype for days, Taylor Swift chose a more low-key moment to release the video for “Elizabeth Taylor.” The song, from her album The Life of a Showgirl, arrived with a visual that feels intentional and reflective rather than attention-grabbing.

Right now, the track is available and you can find out how to watch here, while the video itself has not yet been added to YouTube. That delay follows a pattern Swift has used recently, where visuals appear on major video platforms a few days after their debut.

Letting Elizabeth Taylor Take the Lead

Unlike many of Swift’s past videos, this one does not center on her. Instead, it shifts the focus entirely to Elizabeth Taylor, the figure who inspired the song.

The video brings together clips from different stages of Taylor’s life. Viewers see her both off-screen and in some of her most recognized roles, including Cleopatra and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. By using real footage, the project feels more like a tribute than a traditional pop video.

A Shift in Strategy

Swift has not explained the release timing, but the approach lines up with recent changes in the music industry. YouTube announced that views on its platform no longer contribute to Billboard chart rankings. That change may be influencing how and when artists choose to release videos.

Even without a full video rollout, Swift’s recent singles have been performing strongly. “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite” both reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with “The Fate of Ophelia” staying there for 10 weeks. “Elizabeth Taylor” has already climbed to No. 3.

Support from Those Closest to the Legacy

Because the song directly references Elizabeth Taylor, Swift reached out to the actress’s estate before releasing it. That step helped ensure the tribute was respectful and approved, as reported by PEOPLE.

Taylor’s son, Christopher Wilding, spoke with the outlet and responded positively after hearing the track. He shared that he listened “the day it became available.”

“She and my mom do seem like kindred spirits. They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment," he added. "The way [Swift] has deftly captured the similarities and parallel tracks in their careers and personal lives is delightful."

Why the Tribute Still Matters

Elizabeth Taylor passed away in 2011 at age 79, but her influence has not faded. Her work and public image still shape how people think about fame, film, and celebrity.