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Lady Gaga Turns 40, Prepares for Tour Finale and Wedding Plans

Lady Gaga hit 40 on Saturday, March 28. She spent the day with fiancé Michael Polansky, spinning fresh albums. The pop star shared her birthday activities on TikTok Sunday. “Haute…

Briana Kelley
Lady Gaga, winner of the Best Pop Vocal Album for “MAYHEM” and Best Dance Pop Recording for "Abracadabra", poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images

Lady Gaga hit 40 on Saturday, March 28. She spent the day with fiancé Michael Polansky, spinning fresh albums. The pop star shared her birthday activities on TikTok Sunday.

"Haute & Freddy, Robyn, and Raye filled my birthday with their beautiful new albums," Gaga wrote. She played Robyn's album Sexistential and RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope, both of which dropped March 27.

"Had the best time listening and relaxing with Michael as we wind down The Mayhem Ball," she posted. "Thank you, Michael for making my birthday so so special, I love you."

The singer, born Stefani Germanotta, acknowledged fan wishes. "Thank you monsters for all your beyond kind messages," she shared. "Growing up w you is something I will always cherish."

The Mayhem Ball Tour kicked off last July. It wraps on April 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Polansky helped produce the tour and earned production credits on tracks from her Mayhem album.

The two have dated since 2020 after Gaga's mother introduced them in 2019. "My mom met him, and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband,' and I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!'" Gaga told Vogue in 2024.

Polansky proposed in April 2024. The engagement went public months later when the singer called him her fiancé at the Paris Olympic Games.

Earlier this month, Gaga phoned into Bruno Mars' livestream Romantic Radio and discussed wedding plans. "Me and my fiancé have been traveling all year, but we're getting married soon," she said in a voice message.

One track on the Mayhem album, "Blade of Grass," came from the proposal. "We were in our backyard, and I said, 'Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger,'" she explained in an interview with Zane Lowe in March 2025. "And then I wrote 'Blade of Grass.'"

The 16-time GRAMMY winner performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in February alongside Bad Bunny. Her final tour stop arrives in two weeks at Madison Square Garden.

Bad BunnyLady GagaTikTok
Briana KelleyWriter
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