Kid Cudi Launches ‘Big Bro’ Talk Series With Kylie Jenner as First Guest

If you ever wished you had an older sibling who was cool, honest, and also happened to be famous, Kid Cudi is stepping into that role. He is teaming up with Wave Sports & Entertainment to launch a new digital series called Bi'/g Bro With Kid Cudi, and it is arriving very soon.

Big Bro Scott Takes the Mic

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the weekly series will feature Cudi acting as “Big Bro Scott,” a laid-back older-sibling figure talking with friends, collaborators, rising artists, and major stars about life and creativity.

In the trailer for the series, he explained the vibe in his own words:

“This is Big Bro, where I sit and chill with some of my homies, and we talk about life, career, things that inspire us, you know, just to put you on the cool s---,” he said.

Kylie Jenner Kicks Things Off

The show premieres on Wednesday, April 1, and the first guest is Kylie Jenner.

That debut episode sets the tone right away, mixing celebrity life with casual, honest conversation.

More Than Just Music Talk

Cudi has long played the “big bro” role in real life too. In Cudi: The Memoir, he shared advice he gave to a younger Timothée Chalamet after the actor felt disappointed about cut scenes from Interstellar.

“This is your destiny," he wrote. “You're gonna be fine, bro.”

He also told People that while he tries not to get too caught up in praise, his friends keep him grounded.

“Man, it's kind of weird for me because... I know that I help people with the music, but I try to not dwell on it too much,” Cudi told People. “Because I feel like you start thinking about that shit, you start getting a big head and whatever, whatever. It's like I try to pretend like I'm in denial about it, but Timmy is the type of friend where he's going to remind your ass."