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Hilary Duff Reflects on Disliking Iconic ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Movie Outfit

The bright green outfit from The Lizzie McGuire Movie is one of the film’s most recognizable images. For Hilary Duff, though, it was never a favorite. A Defining Role Hilary…

Kayla Morgan
Hilary Duff attends her "luck...or something" Album Celebration Event at The Grove on February 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

The bright green outfit from The Lizzie McGuire Movie is one of the film’s most recognizable images. For Hilary Duff, though, it was never a favorite.

A Defining Role

Hilary Duff became a major figure in early 2000s pop culture through her role as Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel series. She played a relatable middle schooler dealing with friendships, family, and growing up, often guided by her animated inner thoughts.

She later returned to the role in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, where she played both Lizzie and Isabella Parigi, an Italian pop star who looks exactly like her.

The Outfit She Didn’t Like

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Duff spoke honestly about one standout look from the film.

“I remember hating this green Isabella outfit so much,” she told the outlet. “It's so funny that it's so iconic.”

The outfit featured a reflective green jacket, a matching mini skirt with a sheer sequin overlay, fishnet leggings, sparkly boots, and a green heart-shaped choker. It was designed for a major performance scene in Rome.

A Different Creative Experience

Duff explained that working on the movie felt very different from the series, especially when it came to wardrobe.

“The costumer from the movie made all the outfits, like, original,” she revealed. “It wasn't, like, a designer or anything.”

On the show, Duff had more influence over what Lizzie wore, which made the transition more noticeable.

“Unlike the TV show where, like, I picked all my clothes, there was a costumer, but it was, like, very influenced by me,” she explained. “Not so much in the movie — and, like, by the way, she crushed it — but being, like, a young teenage girl, I just remember not liking that lime green number at all.”

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An Iconic Movie Moment

Despite Duff’s feelings, the outfit became closely tied to one of the film’s biggest scenes. It appears during the concert in Rome, when Lizzie steps into Isabella’s role and performs in front of a large crowd.

The look helped define the high-energy moment, especially during the final performance of “What Dreams Are Made Of,” where Lizzie and Isabella sing together.

One Part She Appreciated

Even so, there was one detail Duff did enjoy.

“I loved the brown wig,” she told Vanity Fair.

While the outfit wasn’t her personal favorite, it remains one of the most memorable elements of the film.

Hilary DuffThe Lizzie McGuire Movie
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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