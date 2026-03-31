Hilary Duff Reflects on Disliking Iconic ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Movie Outfit

The bright green outfit from The Lizzie McGuire Movie is one of the film’s most recognizable images. For Hilary Duff, though, it was never a favorite.

A Defining Role

Hilary Duff became a major figure in early 2000s pop culture through her role as Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel series. She played a relatable middle schooler dealing with friendships, family, and growing up, often guided by her animated inner thoughts.

She later returned to the role in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, where she played both Lizzie and Isabella Parigi, an Italian pop star who looks exactly like her.

The Outfit She Didn’t Like

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Duff spoke honestly about one standout look from the film.

“I remember hating this green Isabella outfit so much,” she told the outlet. “It's so funny that it's so iconic.”

The outfit featured a reflective green jacket, a matching mini skirt with a sheer sequin overlay, fishnet leggings, sparkly boots, and a green heart-shaped choker. It was designed for a major performance scene in Rome.

A Different Creative Experience

Duff explained that working on the movie felt very different from the series, especially when it came to wardrobe.

“The costumer from the movie made all the outfits, like, original,” she revealed. “It wasn't, like, a designer or anything.”

On the show, Duff had more influence over what Lizzie wore, which made the transition more noticeable.

“Unlike the TV show where, like, I picked all my clothes, there was a costumer, but it was, like, very influenced by me,” she explained. “Not so much in the movie — and, like, by the way, she crushed it — but being, like, a young teenage girl, I just remember not liking that lime green number at all.”

An Iconic Movie Moment

Despite Duff’s feelings, the outfit became closely tied to one of the film’s biggest scenes. It appears during the concert in Rome, when Lizzie steps into Isabella’s role and performs in front of a large crowd.

The look helped define the high-energy moment, especially during the final performance of “What Dreams Are Made Of,” where Lizzie and Isabella sing together.

One Part She Appreciated

Even so, there was one detail Duff did enjoy.

“I loved the brown wig,” she told Vanity Fair.