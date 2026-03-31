Ariana Grande Marks One-Year Anniversary of ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ with Instagram Video

Ariana Grande posted an Instagram video to mark the first anniversary of her seventh studio album, Brighter Days Ahead. The post arrived on March 28, exactly 12 months after the album dropped.

The video blended clips from the official album with backstage footage. Grande wrote and directed a short film that shared the same name as the project. Her caption read, "Happy one year anniversary, brighter days ahead."

Fans flooded the anniversary post with kind words. Multiple followers labeled the album "iconic" and sent congratulations.

The Wicked star packed the post with moments from production. Finished material appeared next to glimpses of how she built the work.

Grande dropped this album on March 28, 2025. It became her seventh studio release across a career that has stretched more than ten years.

The short film brought a visual layer to the songs. Grande sat in the director's chair for this project, which carried the album's title.

The anniversary post revealed material that followers might not have witnessed before. Backstage content displayed parts of production that never reached the final release.

Grande has tackled other projects since the album launched. Her part in Wicked has kept her visible to the public over the past year.