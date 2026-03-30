Register To Win: Benson Boone – Wanted Man Tour 2026

Sponsored By: AEG Presents

Charlotte, get ready! Benson Boone is bringing The Wanted Man Tour to Spectrum Center on August 26, 2026, and we’re hooking you up with tickets to the show!

With massive hits like Beautiful Things and In The Stars, Benson Boone has quickly become one of the biggest rising stars in pop music, known for his powerful vocals, emotional songs, and high-energy performances.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the biggest pop shows of the year live in Charlotte.

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Benson Boone at Spectrum Center on August 26, 2026.

Limit one entry per person per day.

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