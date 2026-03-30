Demi Lovato Looks Ahead to Tour and New Music

After time away from touring, Demi Lovato is preparing to get back on stage. While promoting her cookbook One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food, she confirmed she will begin her It’s Not That Deep tour in April.

At an event with Eli Rallo at 92NY in New York City on March 17, Lovato reflected on this point in her life and career.

“It's really amazing to be in this era right now,” Lovato told Eli Rallo at 92NY in New York City on March 17, as reported by PEOPLE.

“It's very celebratory, very fun,” she continued. “I mean, that was really what the essence of the album was, was a reflection of where I'm at in my life today, which is I'm happier than ever, and I wanted my music to reflect that.”

Balancing Excitement and Nerves

Returning to touring after several years has brought a mix of emotions. Lovato was open about both the excitement and the pressure that come with it.

“I'm very, very, very excited and a little overwhelmed, a little nervous, but I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see everybody on the road,” the singer said.

She also shared that fans can expect a combination of new material and familiar songs.

“I can't wait to play music from It's Not That Deep, but also songs that you are all already familiar with," Lovato said, referencing her most recent album.

She also teased: "And there's the potential to be playing even newer music."

A Message Behind the Music

Lovato pointed to “Sorry to Myself” as one of the songs she is most looking forward to performing. The track connects closely to the themes explored in her cookbook, which is influenced by her ongoing recovery from an eating disorder.

“It kind of ties in with the messaging of this cookbook,” she explained.

“I went through so much, and I kind of put myself through hell for a long time, and I'm sorry to myself for that," the Grammy nominee added. "But it's about taking charge and reclaiming the narrative.”

Looking Ahead