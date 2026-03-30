Bruno Mars Ties Justin Bieber With Fifth No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay Chart

Bruno Mars just matched Justin Bieber for third-most No. 1 hits among solo male artists on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart. "I Just Might" leaped from third to the top. That same week, the single also claimed No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart.

"I Just Might" became Mars's fifth chart-topper on Adult Pop Airplay. Ed Sheeran sits at the top among solo men with eight No. 1 songs, and Shawn Mendes has six.

This accomplishment arrived as The Romantic, his first solo album in almost 10 years, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard. Atlantic Records released the nine-track project on February 27.

Mars now boasts 12 No. 1 hits on the Pop Airplay chart, surpassing Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and Bieber — each with 11. Taylor Swift tops that list with 15 chart-toppers.

Four earlier singles reached No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay for Mars. His duet with Lady Gaga, "Die With a Smile," dominated for 10 weeks straight. "Just the Way You Are" and "When I Was Your Man" also ruled the chart, while "Uptown Funk" with Mark Ronson held the top for one week.

Maroon 5 and Swift share the all-time record on Adult Pop Airplay: 15 No. 1 songs each. Nickelback has five chart-toppers, putting them in the same tier as Mars and Bieber.

"Risk It All," the second single from The Romantic, vaulted from No. 40 to No. 29 on Adult Pop Airplay in its second week. It climbed on both Pop Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay charts but hasn't broken into the top 30 yet.