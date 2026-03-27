Tom Hanks and Bad Bunny Reportedly Pairing Up for Baseball Film

Baseball stories usually stick to the basics. You get the underdog, the big game, and the final swing. But this one steps a little outside the lines. Imagine a sports story that mixes emotion, mystery, and a touch of the unexpected. That is exactly what The Comebacker is shaping up to be.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures is currently leading the race to acquire the upcoming feature film The Comebacker, a new baseball dramedy starring Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. The project officially reunites the Oscar-winning actor with director Marielle Heller following their critically acclaimed 2019 collaboration on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

When the Game Gets Strange

Adapted from a short story by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dave Eggers, the narrative follows a fading sports journalist named Lionel, played by Hanks. At first, Lionel is stuck in a rut, just going through the motions. Then everything changes.

The reporter’s passion for his craft is suddenly reawakened by a minor league pitcher who endures a traumatic on-field injury, a “comebacker” straight to the skull. After the hit, something feels different. The athlete begins speaking in unexpected, almost poetic ways, and people start paying attention.

Through Lionel’s writing, the story grows into a nationwide phenomenon. What began as a scary moment on the field turns into something bigger, stranger, and harder to explain. While the original story focused on the San Francisco Giants, early reports say the film may shift toward the New York Mets instead.

Star Power Steps Up to the Plate

The cast could get even more exciting. Superstar Bad Bunny and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo are both eyeing roles in the film. Details about their characters are still a mystery, but their involvement already has people talking.

It also connects back to a fun real-life moment when Hanks showed up at a Bad Bunny concert in Australia earlier this year. With Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, currently on a world tour through the end of July, it is still unclear when production will officially begin.

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