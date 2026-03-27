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Tom Hanks and Bad Bunny Reportedly Pairing Up for Baseball Film

Baseball stories usually stick to the basics. You get the underdog, the big game, and the final swing. But this one steps a little outside the lines. Imagine a sports…

Kayla Morgan
Tom Hanks attends Focus Features' "The Phoenician Scheme" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025 in New York City.//Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Baseball stories usually stick to the basics. You get the underdog, the big game, and the final swing. But this one steps a little outside the lines. Imagine a sports story that mixes emotion, mystery, and a touch of the unexpected. That is exactly what The Comebacker is shaping up to be.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures is currently leading the race to acquire the upcoming feature film The Comebacker, a new baseball dramedy starring Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. The project officially reunites the Oscar-winning actor with director Marielle Heller following their critically acclaimed 2019 collaboration on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

When the Game Gets Strange

Adapted from a short story by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dave Eggers, the narrative follows a fading sports journalist named Lionel, played by Hanks. At first, Lionel is stuck in a rut, just going through the motions. Then everything changes.

The reporter’s passion for his craft is suddenly reawakened by a minor league pitcher who endures a traumatic on-field injury, a “comebacker” straight to the skull. After the hit, something feels different. The athlete begins speaking in unexpected, almost poetic ways, and people start paying attention.

Through Lionel’s writing, the story grows into a nationwide phenomenon. What began as a scary moment on the field turns into something bigger, stranger, and harder to explain. While the original story focused on the San Francisco Giants, early reports say the film may shift toward the New York Mets instead.

Star Power Steps Up to the Plate

The cast could get even more exciting. Superstar Bad Bunny and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo are both eyeing roles in the film. Details about their characters are still a mystery, but their involvement already has people talking.

It also connects back to a fun real-life moment when Hanks showed up at a Bad Bunny concert in Australia earlier this year. With Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, currently on a world tour through the end of July, it is still unclear when production will officially begin.

More Than Just Baseball

At its core, The Comebacker is not just about sports. It is about rediscovering purpose, finding meaning in unexpected places, and paying attention when something strange might actually be something special. If everything comes together, this could be one of those rare sports films that sticks with you long after the final inning.

Bad BunnyMoviesTom Hanks
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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