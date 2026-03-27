This Day in Top 40 History: March 27

From wins and history-making performances at the Academy Awards to Adele's extended residency in Las Vegas, March 27 is a significant day in Top 40 history. There have also been musical milestones on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Noteworthy performances and awards on March 27 include:

1985: Bon Jovi's 7800° Fahrenheit came out via Mercury Records. This record reached No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and delivered hits such as “Only Lonely,” “Tokyo Road,” and “In And Out Of Love.”

Bon Jovi's 7800° Fahrenheit came out via Mercury Records. This record reached No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and delivered hits such as “Only Lonely,” “Tokyo Road,” and “In And Out Of Love.” 2001: Train unveiled Drops of Jupiter, their sophomore album. The GRAMMY-winning project reached No. 6 and No. 8 in the U.S. and the U.K., respectively. Additionally, its lead single, “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 and the U.K. Singles chart.

Train unveiled Drops of Jupiter, their sophomore album. The GRAMMY-winning project reached No. 6 and No. 8 in the U.S. and the U.K., respectively. Additionally, its lead single, “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 and the U.K. Singles chart. 2001: India.Arie issued her debut album, Acoustic Soul. While it peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, it climbed to No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The set's “Brown Skin” and “Video” cracked the Top 40 on the U.K. Singles chart.

India.Arie issued her debut album, Acoustic Soul. While it peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, it climbed to No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The set's “Brown Skin” and “Video” cracked the Top 40 on the U.K. Singles chart. 2016: Rihanna performed at the Barclays Center in New York City during her Anti World Tour. Rihanna was a big name in 2016 and is still one of the hottest stars in pop music.

Rihanna performed at the Barclays Center in New York City during her Anti World Tour. Rihanna was a big name in 2016 and is still one of the hottest stars in pop music. 2022: Singer Megan Thee Stallion made history as the first female pop/rapper to perform at the Academy Awards. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the award for Best Music (Original Song) for "No Time to Die."

Singer Megan Thee Stallion made history as the first female pop/rapper to perform at the Academy Awards. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the award for Best Music (Original Song) for "No Time to Die." 2023: Mega pop star Adele announced she would extend her Las Vegas residency, adding 34 Weekends With Adele shows. This singer is known for her soaring voice and songs such as "Someone Like You" and "Hello."

Mega pop star Adele announced she would extend her Las Vegas residency, adding 34 Weekends With Adele shows. This singer is known for her soaring voice and songs such as "Someone Like You" and "Hello." 2024: Pop duo Twenty One Pilots announced details of their 59-date The Clancy World Tour, which included shows in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United States.

Cultural Milestones

1921: Phil Chess was born in Motal, Poland. He's the co-founder of Chess Records, which launched and shaped the careers of many Top 40 artists, such as Etta James, Chuck Berry, Little Walter, and Bo Diddley.

Phil Chess was born in Motal, Poland. He's the co-founder of Chess Records, which launched and shaped the careers of many Top 40 artists, such as Etta James, Chuck Berry, Little Walter, and Bo Diddley. 1969: Mariah Carey was born to Patricia Hickey and Alfred Roy Carey in New York. She currently holds the record for the most No. 1 hits by a solo artist on the Hot 100. These chart-toppers include her festive track “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Dream Lover.”

Mariah Carey was born to Patricia Hickey and Alfred Roy Carey in New York. She currently holds the record for the most No. 1 hits by a solo artist on the Hot 100. These chart-toppers include her festive track “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Dream Lover.” 1975: Fergie was born Stacy Ann Ferguson in Hacienda Heights, California. As a member of Black Eyed Peas, she contributed to their Top 40 albums, such as Elephunk, The Beginning, and The E.N.D., which hit No. 1 in the U.S. Fergie has also built a thriving solo music career that has seen her place three chart-toppers on the Hot 100, including “Big Girls Don't Cry” and “London Bridge.”

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 27 saw these amazing performances and recordings:

1986: Van Halen rocked the stage at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana. This was the “Jump” hitmaker's first appearance with Sammy Hagar as their frontman after David Lee Roth's departure from the band. The new lineup would then go on to release multiple Top 20 albums, including 5150, OU812, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, and Balance.

Van Halen rocked the stage at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana. This was the “Jump” hitmaker's first appearance with Sammy Hagar as their frontman after David Lee Roth's departure from the band. The new lineup would then go on to release multiple Top 20 albums, including 5150, OU812, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, and Balance. 2004: Prince performed at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada. This sold-out concert was part of the Musicology Live 2004ever Tour, which promoted his album, Musicology, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Hits on the event's setlist included “Musicology,” “U Got the Look,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Sign 'O' The Times.”

Prince performed at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada. This sold-out concert was part of the Musicology Live 2004ever Tour, which promoted his album, Musicology, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Hits on the event's setlist included “Musicology,” “U Got the Look,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Sign 'O' The Times.” 2012: Katy Perry released a special edition of her Teenage Dream album.

Katy Perry released a special edition of her Teenage Dream album. 2015: Sam Smith played at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England, along with Kwabs. Smith is best known for his hit song "Stay With Me" and Kwabs for "Love + War."

Sam Smith played at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England, along with Kwabs. Smith is best known for his hit song "Stay With Me" and Kwabs for "Love + War." 2023: Australian pop sensation Kid Laroi performed at the Pennsylvania State University's Bryce Jordan Center. This young star earned a Grammy Award nomination for his hit song "Without You."

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 27 saw closures and cancellations that wreaked havoc on the music world:

1979: Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd, George Harrison's ex-wife, tied the knot at Temple Bethel in Tucson, Arizona. According to sources, about 40 guests attended the wedding ceremony, including the “Got My Mind Set On You” singer. Clapton and the ex-Beatle remained friends after the event, but the former and Boyd divorced in 1988.

Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd, George Harrison's ex-wife, tied the knot at Temple Bethel in Tucson, Arizona. According to sources, about 40 guests attended the wedding ceremony, including the “Got My Mind Set On You” singer. Clapton and the ex-Beatle remained friends after the event, but the former and Boyd divorced in 1988. 2006: Elvis Presley's Graceland was declared a national historic landmark. The King of Rock & Roll bought the Tennessee mansion in 1957, when he was 22, for a little over $100,000. He lived there with his family until his untimely death in 1977. After the “Suspicious Minds” singer's only child, Lisa Marie, turned 25, she became the sole heir and owner of the property.

Elvis Presley's Graceland was declared a national historic landmark. The King of Rock & Roll bought the Tennessee mansion in 1957, when he was 22, for a little over $100,000. He lived there with his family until his untimely death in 1977. After the “Suspicious Minds” singer's only child, Lisa Marie, turned 25, she became the sole heir and owner of the property. 2020: Major music stores across the country were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. This period was especially difficult financially for independent record stores. The World Health Organization had declared the pandemic on March 11, and by March 27, there were over 101,000 coronavirus cases reported in the U.S.

Major music stores across the country were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. This period was especially difficult financially for independent record stores. The World Health Organization had declared the pandemic on March 11, and by March 27, there were over 101,000 coronavirus cases reported in the U.S. 2022: On 26 Feb., Canadian-born singer Drake suddenly canceled his It's All A Blur — Big As The What? tour. Neither Drake nor his representatives explained why the shows were canceled. The artist was scheduled to perform at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 27.