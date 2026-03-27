ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Dua Lipa Heads Back to High School Chaos in A24’s ‘Peaked’

Imagine the people you knew in high school showing up ten years later, still carrying all the awkward memories and old drama. That is the idea behind Peaked, A24’s new…

Kayla Morgan
Dua Lipa poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Imagine the people you knew in high school showing up ten years later, still carrying all the awkward memories and old drama. That is the idea behind Peaked, A24’s new comedy that is starting to build a very star-heavy cast. According to Deadline, Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa is the latest big name to join the film.

Her role is being kept secret for now, which only adds more curiosity to an already buzzed-about project.

A star-stacked reunion comedy

The film is directed by Molly Gordon, who also co-wrote the script with Allie Levitan. At the center of the story are two girls who made high school feel unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Now they are trying to relive their “glory days” at a 10-year reunion that is likely to go off the rails.

Alongside Dua Lipa, the cast already includes Emma Mackey, Connor Storrie, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, Mitra Jouhari, Gabby Windey, Amy Sedaris, Owen Thiele, Jaya Harper, Emil Wakim, and Alex Consani.

The film is being financed and produced by A24, known for backing bold and offbeat stories. David Hinojosa, Zach Nutman, Molly Gordon, and Levitan are among the producers, with Levitan also serving as executive producer. Production is expected to begin next month.

Dua Lipa’s growing screen presence

While many know Dua Lipa for her global pop success, she has also been stepping further into acting. She has appeared in Argylle and Barbie, and has shown up on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest.

Before this film news, she already had a massive music career, with hit albums like Future Nostalgia and Radical Optimism, plus multiple Grammy wins and chart-topping singles around the world. Now she is adding another film role to her growing screen résumé.

With Peaked, it looks like she is joining a chaotic high school reunion where everyone has something to prove, and nobody has really moved on.

A24Dua LipaMovies
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Miley Cyrus
KISS 95.1‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special Trailer Is OutKayla Morgan
A split image of Anne Hathaway on the left, Jack Antonoff in the middle, and Charli XCX on the right.
KISS 95.1Anne Hathaway Releases ‘Burial’ Track Co-Written With Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff for A24 FilmBriana Kelley
Demi Lovato attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion", Demi Lovato Returns To Met After ‘Terrible’ Experience, Shares Music Update.
KISS 95.1Demi Lovato Gets Real About Growing Up DisneyKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect