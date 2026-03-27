Dua Lipa Heads Back to High School Chaos in A24’s ‘Peaked’
Imagine the people you knew in high school showing up ten years later, still carrying all the awkward memories and old drama. That is the idea behind Peaked, A24’s new…
Imagine the people you knew in high school showing up ten years later, still carrying all the awkward memories and old drama. That is the idea behind Peaked, A24’s new comedy that is starting to build a very star-heavy cast. According to Deadline, Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa is the latest big name to join the film.
Her role is being kept secret for now, which only adds more curiosity to an already buzzed-about project.
A star-stacked reunion comedy
The film is directed by Molly Gordon, who also co-wrote the script with Allie Levitan. At the center of the story are two girls who made high school feel unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Now they are trying to relive their “glory days” at a 10-year reunion that is likely to go off the rails.
Alongside Dua Lipa, the cast already includes Emma Mackey, Connor Storrie, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, Mitra Jouhari, Gabby Windey, Amy Sedaris, Owen Thiele, Jaya Harper, Emil Wakim, and Alex Consani.
The film is being financed and produced by A24, known for backing bold and offbeat stories. David Hinojosa, Zach Nutman, Molly Gordon, and Levitan are among the producers, with Levitan also serving as executive producer. Production is expected to begin next month.
Dua Lipa’s growing screen presence
While many know Dua Lipa for her global pop success, she has also been stepping further into acting. She has appeared in Argylle and Barbie, and has shown up on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest.
Before this film news, she already had a massive music career, with hit albums like Future Nostalgia and Radical Optimism, plus multiple Grammy wins and chart-topping singles around the world. Now she is adding another film role to her growing screen résumé.
With Peaked, it looks like she is joining a chaotic high school reunion where everyone has something to prove, and nobody has really moved on.