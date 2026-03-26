ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Hannah Montana’s Malibu Home Is Real and You Can Stay There

Airbnb is handing fans a golden ticket straight into their childhood, and yes, it comes with ocean views. The rental platform is inviting guests to experience “The Best of Both…

Kayla Morgan
Singer/actress Miley Cyrus of the show Hannah Montana sings inside at the Hollywood Radio &amp; Television Society "Kids Day 2006" at the Hollywood and Highland complex on August 2, 2006 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for HRTS

Airbnb is handing fans a golden ticket straight into their childhood, and yes, it comes with ocean views.

The rental platform is inviting guests to experience “The Best of Both Worlds.” On Wednesday, March 25, Airbnb unveiled a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Disney to bring Hannah Montana’s Malibu beach house to life.

For ten one-night stays from April 6 through 16, fans can actually step into the world of Hannah Montana. Starting March 26 at 9 a.m. ET, groups of four can request to book the fully immersive experience for $0.

Step Inside the Iconic Closet

Set inside the real Malibu home used for exterior shots in the show, the space is packed with throwbacks. The Airbnb promises “nostalgic details” and tons of references fans will instantly recognize.

Visitors will have “the chance to step inside a very recognizable closet, where guests can transform into a pop star, surrounded by glittering looks, bold accessories and unforgettable style moments,” a press release says.

In the series, Miley Stewart’s closet was more than just storage. It was her transformation zone into Hannah Montana, where she balanced normal life with pop superstardom. Guests will now get “access to a fashion-filled dream space, with racks of sequins, statement pieces, and nods to some of the most legendary looks that defined an era.”

Not Just a Disney House

The home itself is just as dreamy as fans remember. It features “ocean views, a breezy balcony and direct access to the sand just beyond the backyard,” just like on the show.

And if it looks familiar beyond Disney, that is because it is. The property also appeared in Big Little Lies as the home of Madeline Mackenzie, played by Reese Witherspoon. Unlike Hannah Montana, that series actually filmed inside the mansion.

Selena Gomez also used the beachfront house while filming season 4 of her cooking show Selena + Chef in 2022.

Celebrating 20 Years of Hannah Montana

The timing is not random. The experience celebrates 20 years since Hannah Montana first hit TV screens.

Scenes from the house even show up in the anniversary special that premiered March 24. The hour-long special includes never-before-seen footage, recreated sets, and performances of classic songs. It also features a sit-down interview between Miley Cyrus and Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a press release announcing the special. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of.”

Where to Watch

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Fans can also revisit all four seasons of the original series, plus Hannah Montana: The Movie and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert on Disney+.

If you ever wanted to live like a pop star for a day, this might be as close as it gets.

AirbnbDisneyHannah Montana
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during an NBA game at ARCO Arena
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: March 26Michael Garaventa
United Airlines Introducing “Relax Row” Economy Seating That Converts to Couch
Human InterestUnited Airlines Introducing “Relax Row” Economy Seating That Converts to CouchRandi Moultrie
Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks speaks to the media
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: March 25Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect