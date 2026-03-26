Hannah Montana’s Malibu Home Is Real and You Can Stay There

Airbnb is handing fans a golden ticket straight into their childhood, and yes, it comes with ocean views.

The rental platform is inviting guests to experience “The Best of Both Worlds.” On Wednesday, March 25, Airbnb unveiled a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Disney to bring Hannah Montana’s Malibu beach house to life.

For ten one-night stays from April 6 through 16, fans can actually step into the world of Hannah Montana. Starting March 26 at 9 a.m. ET, groups of four can request to book the fully immersive experience for $0.

Step Inside the Iconic Closet

Set inside the real Malibu home used for exterior shots in the show, the space is packed with throwbacks. The Airbnb promises “nostalgic details” and tons of references fans will instantly recognize.

Visitors will have “the chance to step inside a very recognizable closet, where guests can transform into a pop star, surrounded by glittering looks, bold accessories and unforgettable style moments,” a press release says.

In the series, Miley Stewart’s closet was more than just storage. It was her transformation zone into Hannah Montana, where she balanced normal life with pop superstardom. Guests will now get “access to a fashion-filled dream space, with racks of sequins, statement pieces, and nods to some of the most legendary looks that defined an era.”

Not Just a Disney House

The home itself is just as dreamy as fans remember. It features “ocean views, a breezy balcony and direct access to the sand just beyond the backyard,” just like on the show.

And if it looks familiar beyond Disney, that is because it is. The property also appeared in Big Little Lies as the home of Madeline Mackenzie, played by Reese Witherspoon. Unlike Hannah Montana, that series actually filmed inside the mansion.

Selena Gomez also used the beachfront house while filming season 4 of her cooking show Selena + Chef in 2022.

Celebrating 20 Years of Hannah Montana

The timing is not random. The experience celebrates 20 years since Hannah Montana first hit TV screens.

Scenes from the house even show up in the anniversary special that premiered March 24. The hour-long special includes never-before-seen footage, recreated sets, and performances of classic songs. It also features a sit-down interview between Miley Cyrus and Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a press release announcing the special. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of.”

Where to Watch

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Fans can also revisit all four seasons of the original series, plus Hannah Montana: The Movie and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert on Disney+.