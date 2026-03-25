Singer Duffy to Open Up About Kidnapping, Music Career, and More in New Documentary

Welsh singer Duffy is returning to the spotlight. After 6 years of sharing with fans that she had been drugged, kidnapped, and raped, she's returning to the spotlight to share her story. The "Mercy" singer will tell it all in a new Disney+ documentary.

Disney+ announced the Hulu Original on Wednesday, saying that the singer feels she is ready to share her story. The documentary will share details on the experience that led her to stay out of the public eye.

Duffy to Open Up About Kidnapping, Sexual Assault, and More

On March 25, the company announced the news at Series Mania, confirming the documentary. According to Variety, Duffy "disappeared off the face of the earth and hasn’t really spoken about what happened in that time, other than about five or six years ago in a social media post."

Angela Jain, Head of Content for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with Disney+, shares more on the story of the singer. "She has entrusted us with her story. So, we really have a huge responsibility to handle this with care and sensitivity, because she's speaking about what happened to her for the first time."

The documentary will cover Duffy's life from birth up until now. It will feature her upbringing in Wales, her music career, and what led her to hide from the public eye. The documentary will also feature interviews with those close to the singer to give more insight.

Sean Doyle, VP of Unscripted for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, confirms the film will be directed by Gill Callan from Northern Ireland.

“Fifteen years ago, Duffy was one of the most famous singers in the world. Her voice was distinctly recognizable and powerful. Songs “Mercy” and “Warwick Avenue” from her debut album led to three Brit Awards, a Grammy, and Duffy being at the peak of her career. And then she disappeared,” said Doyle. “This film will give Duffy the chance to tell her story in her own words."

Who is Duffy?

Duffy is a Welsh singer and actress born June 23, 1984, as Aimée Anne Duffy, in Bangor. Her debut album, Rockferry, was released in 2008. Her lead single and most infamous hit, Mercy, gained her attention worldwide. In 2009, she won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and was nominated for two others.

In 2011, Duffy retreated from the public eye with no details on why. Then, in 2020, she disclosed she had experienced abduction and rape.