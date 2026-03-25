Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Ethan Slater After Off-Broadway Show Closes

Ariana Grande took to Instagram Stories to celebrate boyfriend Ethan Slater. His off-Broadway production Marcel on the Train wrapped up Sunday, March 22. She reposted an image from the show that Slater had shared earlier.

"congratulations on a beautiful run of this very beautiful show," Grande wrote March 22. She added a butterfly emoji and two heart outlines. The post vanished from her Stories later.

Slater, 33, starred in the play he co-wrote with director Marshall Pailet. Performances ran Feb. 5 through March 22 at a New York City theater. He portrayed 20th-century French mime artist Marcel Marceau during Nazi Germany's grip on France in World War II.

The play tells Marceau's story as a young man who aided the French Resistance. He helped escort Jewish children to safety during the Nazi occupation.

PEOPLE first confirmed Grande and Slater began dating in July 2023. The pair met months earlier while filming the two-part Wicked movie adaptation. Days before the dating confirmation, news broke that Grande had split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

Slater separated from his ex-wife, Lily Jay, in the months before his connection with Grande began. They share a son. He filed for divorce from Jay in July 2023.

The couple played Glinda and Boq in the Wicked movies. They made their connection Instagram official after a premiere for the first film in November 2024. They showed up at promotional events for the movies over the last year and a half.

Grande, 32, had been supporting the production quietly. She liked all of Slater's Instagram posts about the show throughout the winter.

A source told PEOPLE in November 2025 that the couple's connection was still going strong. "They both have a lot going on, but their relationship is the real deal," the source said. "They're incredibly supportive of each other's careers and so excited for everyone to see their new film."

Grande and Slater have kept their romance private. According to AOL, sources told TMZ during the Wicked: For Good press tour that the pair are "just private people and want the focus to be on their movie and not their private lives."

Slater will next appear in an upcoming body horror movie titled The Designer. Grande will return to theaters in November with a leading role in Focker In-Law, the fourth movie in Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro's Meet the Parents franchise.