Starbucks Drops a Hannah Montana Drink That’s Pure Popstar Energy

Starbucks is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a limited-time creation called Hannah’s Secret Popstar Refresher. The bright, fruity drink mixes strawberry açaí with raspberry cold foam, giving it a bold, colorful look that feels stage-ready.

Even though it is not listed on the official menu, fans can still grab it through the Starbucks mobile app.

A description of the fruity drink says it’s “ready for its close-up,” adding, “Strawberry açaí meets a layer of raspberry cold foam, plus an added splash of raspberry syrup for a popstar-perfect drink.”

If you are ordering in person, Starbucks suggests asking for a Grande Strawberry Açaí Refresher with no strawberry inclusions, then adding raspberry cold foam and two pumps of raspberry syrup.

According to a press release, as reported by PEOPLE, the drink will only be available from March 23 through April 5. On March 24, fans might also hear a “totally rockin’ playlist” from Hannah Montana playing at U.S. locations.

Wait… Doesn’t Miley Hate Raspberries?

Here is where things get a little funny. In the 2007 episode “Smells Like Teen Sellout,” Hannah turns down a perfume deal because of a bad memory involving raspberries.

“Even a whiff of raspberry makes me sick,” she says.

Fans noticed the contradiction right away. One commenter on Starbucks’ Instagram post pointed out, "But Miley Stewart hates raspberries…" The brand responded, "miley's made peace with raspberries 20 years later."

More Than Just a Drink

The celebration is not stopping at Starbucks. Disney+ is also released Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on March 24. The tribute will feature an in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus along with never-before-seen footage.

"Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” Ayo Davis said in a press release.

"Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago," Davis' statement continued.

Cyrus also shared her thoughts in an earlier statement about the special: "Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection."

"The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of," she continued. "This 'Hannahversary' is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years."