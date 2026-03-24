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Sabrina Carpenter Responds to Troll Who Claimed She Cannot Enter SUV Without Assistance

Sabrina Carpenter shut down a troll on X who said the singer can’t climb into an SUV by herself because she’s short. The back-and-forth happened on March 17, 2026. It…

Briana Kelley
Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter shut down a troll on X who said the singer can't climb into an SUV by herself because she's short. The back-and-forth happened on March 17, 2026. It blew up after Carpenter fired back with three words.

The troll posted his jab after seeing footage of Carpenter belting out "Manchild" at Lollapalooza, where roughly 100,000 fans screamed the lyrics with her. The track rips into a self-absorbed guy using words like "slow," "stupid," and "useless."

"Women are always like 'men are useless' but Sabrina Carpenter is like 4 foot 11, she can't even climb into a mid size SUV without help," the X user wrote.

Carpenter shot back with a question that dripped sarcasm. "Yes I can?" she wrote.

Supporters swarmed the comments. One fan called out how the troll missed the point.

"She didn't say men are useless, she's talking about the 'manchild' in the song being useless," the fan wrote. "But if you got identified… Oh well."

When someone tried defending the original troll, that same fan came prepared with evidence and threw down a comparison that stung. "Women get labeled way worse than this," she wrote. "For example, Tyler, the Creator was at the same festival yesterday, and no men were complaining. He's written lyrics like these and is still famous and idolized. Y'all will be okay."

Fans posted clips and images proving Carpenter hops into cars just fine on her own. One supporter cracked a joke about the whole mess.

"Girl could have clapped back and said, 'OK maybe I lied, men are great to use as a step stool…' But instead she just said, 'nuH uH,'" the fan wrote.

The guy who started it all later claimed he and his wife adore Carpenter's music. He even offered to set her up with dudes he follows online.

At concerts, Carpenter lets crowds finish the lyrics during "Manchild." The track snagged awards and became a must-hear moment at her shows.

Sabrina CarpenterTyler The Creator
Briana KelleyWriter
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