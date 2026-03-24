Post Malone Set to Close 2026 March Madness Music Festival
Post Malone will serve as the final headliner at the 2026 March Madness Music Festival, according to Billboard. The genre-blending star is set to close out the weekend with one…
Post Malone will serve as the final headliner at the 2026 March Madness Music Festival, according to Billboard. The genre-blending star is set to close out the weekend with one of the festival’s biggest performances.
Closing Out Final Four Weekend
Post Malone will take the stage at Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 5, during Final Four weekend of the men’s college basketball tournament. The concert will be held at American Legion Mall in Indianapolis and is free for fans to attend.
The announcement was made by the NCAA, along with TNT Sports and CBS Sports.
A Strong Three-Day Lineup
Post Malone joins previously announced headliners Twenty One Pilots and Zac Brown Band as part of the free, three-day festival.
Additional performers include Russell Dickerson, who will appear during Saturday’s Coca-Cola LIVE! event, as well as Megan Moroney, Ravyn Lenae, Dominic Fike, BRELAND, keshi, and Joey Valence & Brae.
New Late-Night Event Added
Organizers also announced a new after-hours event called Madness After Dark, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The event will feature a performance by The Chainsmokers at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. Capital One cardholders will have access to priority registration and special ticket packages.
How to Watch
Fans who are not attending in person can stream performances from all three days on NCAA.com.
The festival comes as the tournament narrows to the Sweet 16, with the Final Four teams set to be determined the following weekend.
Full March Madness Music Festival Lineup
Friday, April 3 – AT&T Block Party (4:30 to 10 p.m. ET)
Twenty One Pilots
keshi
Joey Valence & Brae
Saturday, April 4 – Coca-Cola LIVE! (2:30 to 10 p.m. ET)
Zac Brown Band
Ravyn Lenae
Russell Dickerson
BRELAND
Saturday, April 4 – Madness After Dark (10 p.m. to 2 a.m.)
The Chainsmokers
Sunday, April 5 – Capital One JamFest (3 to 10:30 p.m. ET)
Post Malone
Megan Moroney
Dominic Fike
With a mix of major headliners and rising artists, the festival adds another layer to an already high-profile Final Four weekend.