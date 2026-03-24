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Post Malone Set to Close 2026 March Madness Music Festival

Post Malone will serve as the final headliner at the 2026 March Madness Music Festival, according to Billboard. The genre-blending star is set to close out the weekend with one…

Kayla Morgan
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Post Malone attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)
(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

Post Malone will serve as the final headliner at the 2026 March Madness Music Festival, according to Billboard. The genre-blending star is set to close out the weekend with one of the festival’s biggest performances.

Closing Out Final Four Weekend

Post Malone will take the stage at Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 5, during Final Four weekend of the men’s college basketball tournament. The concert will be held at American Legion Mall in Indianapolis and is free for fans to attend.

The announcement was made by the NCAA, along with TNT Sports and CBS Sports.

A Strong Three-Day Lineup

Post Malone joins previously announced headliners Twenty One Pilots and Zac Brown Band as part of the free, three-day festival.

Additional performers include Russell Dickerson, who will appear during Saturday’s Coca-Cola LIVE! event, as well as Megan Moroney, Ravyn Lenae, Dominic Fike, BRELAND, keshi, and Joey Valence & Brae.

New Late-Night Event Added

Organizers also announced a new after-hours event called Madness After Dark, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The event will feature a performance by The Chainsmokers at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. Capital One cardholders will have access to priority registration and special ticket packages.

How to Watch

Fans who are not attending in person can stream performances from all three days on NCAA.com.

The festival comes as the tournament narrows to the Sweet 16, with the Final Four teams set to be determined the following weekend.

Full March Madness Music Festival Lineup

Friday, April 3 – AT&T Block Party (4:30 to 10 p.m. ET)
Twenty One Pilots
keshi
Joey Valence & Brae

Saturday, April 4 – Coca-Cola LIVE! (2:30 to 10 p.m. ET)
Zac Brown Band
Ravyn Lenae
Russell Dickerson
BRELAND

Saturday, April 4 – Madness After Dark (10 p.m. to 2 a.m.)
The Chainsmokers

Sunday, April 5 – Capital One JamFest (3 to 10:30 p.m. ET)
Post Malone
Megan Moroney
Dominic Fike

With a mix of major headliners and rising artists, the festival adds another layer to an already high-profile Final Four weekend.

March MadnessPost Malone
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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